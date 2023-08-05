Police Shoot Dead Suspect in Orlando Officers Shootings Who are ‘Fighting For Their Lives’  - The Messenger
News.
Police Shoot Dead Suspect in Orlando Officers Shootings Who are ‘Fighting For Their Lives’ 

Two culprits fled the scene after opening fire at the officers, prompting a massive manhunt

Yelena Dzhanova and Scott McDonald
Two Florida police officers were critically wounded late Friday night in a traffic stop shooting, local CBS affiliate WKMG-TV reported. The suspect was shot dead in a gunfight with police Saturday at a hotel in Orlando.

The Orlando Police said Saturday that the suspect was Daton S. Viel, 28, who had an “extensive violent and criminal history.”

Orlando Police Chief Eric D. Smith said once Viel was spotted at a Holiday Inn, the SWAT team responded around 6 a.m. The suspect barricaded himself in his room and disregarded any attempts by police for him to surrender. Viel fired several shots at officers at 8:58 a.m., to which the SWAT team responded with multiple shots striking him. He was pronounced dead.

The two officers, whose names have not been publicly revealed, had stopped a vehicle out of suspicion that it was related to a homicide in Miami. One person in the car took out a gun and shot at the officers.

Then the two assailants fled the scene. 

“Our officers are currently fighting for their lives and we have several units and agencies assisting to find the suspects,” Orlando police said in a statement. 

An investigation is ongoing to find the two culprits. Multiple agencies, including several county sheriff’s offices and police forces, are involved in the investigation.

“This is a sad day for our police department,” Orlando Police Chief Eric D. Smith said in a media briefing. “I want to thank all the law enforcement agencies who are assisting us. We will find these suspects and bring them to justice.”

Smith said officers are “following every possible beat that they can get their hands on in order to apprehend these individuals.”

Chief Smith said Saturday also addressed the two injured officers on Saturday, saying "Our officers are lucky to be alive and we ask that you continue to pray for them."

