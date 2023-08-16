Orlando Museum Sues Former Art Director for Fake Basquiat Exhibit

Trustees of the Orlando Museum of Art (OMA) are suing a former director for allegedly showing lost works from famed 1980s artist Jean-Michel Basquiat that turned out to be forgeries, the New York Times reported.



Aaron De Groft coordinated with at least five co-owners to display the 25 forged works at the museum in a 2022 exhibition titled "Heroes and Monsters." They then conspired to sell them off to turn a profit.



The FBI raided the museum in June 2022 after a consultant realized a label from one of the works had a typeface that wasn't invented until 1994. Basquiat, who studied under pop art icon Andy Warhol, died of a heroin overdose in 1988 when he was 27.



In legal filings, OMA said it had spent hundreds of thousands of dollars "and unwittingly staked its reputation" on the fraudulent paintings in a tale that's "stranger than fiction.

Aaron De Groft denies any wrongdoing in an interview with CBS Miami in February 2022. CBS Miami/Screenshot

One of the fraudulent paintings was shown at the Orlando Museum of Art in February 2022. (CBS Miami/Screenshot) CBS Miami/Screenshot

The lawsuit claims De Groft asked for 30% of sales, telling the owners each work could sell for up to $200 million, thanks to the museum legitimizing them through its exhibit. He told the owners he'd buy Ferraris and Maseratis with his payouts.

De Groft claims he's done nothing wrong, telling The Times, "I categorically deny it." He said the 30% cut was about a gift the owners had promised to give to the museum — not money that would go directly to him.



The museum fired De Groft less than a week after the FBI raid.



In an April 2023 plea deal, a Los Angeles storage unit auctioneer said he'd helped forge the paintings, adding that some had been made in about five minutes, using quick brush strokes on strips of cardboard to simulate Basquiat's frenzied style.

The museum had built up a 99-year legacy as a legitimate and well-respected arts institution. Lawyers said that reputation is now destroyed. It was also placed on probation by the American Alliance of Museums, a non-profit institution that organizes partnerships between museums.



The museum is suing for unspecified damages related to fraud, conspiracies, and breach of contract, among other claims.