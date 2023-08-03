Original Location of Beloved San Francisco Coffee Chain Is Closing Shop - The Messenger
Original Location of Beloved San Francisco Coffee Chain Is Closing Shop

Philz becomes the latest business to shutter in San Francisco's troubled downtown

Luke Funk
The original location of the popular Philz coffee shop chain in San Francisco is closing. The Mission District Philz cafe will reportedly pour its last cup of coffee in October.

Store employees and the company confirmed the closure to Mission Local.

“We have loved serving the Mission District community over the past 20 years. After a long and fulfilling journey, our lease ended and we have made the difficult decision not to renew,” the company said in a statement.

It's the latest business in San Francisco's troubled downtown to leave, as the city deals with a confluence of crises ranging from a lack of housing to rampant open-air drug use and crime.

Close-up of a person's hand holding a container of Philz brand coffee.
Close-up of a person's hand holding a container of Philz brand coffee.Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
Phil Jaber opened a convenience store in the Mission in 1978, experimenting with coffee blends before opening the original Philz at 24th Street on January 1, 2003. 

The chain has expanded across California and even has locations in the Chicago area now. With the closing of the Mission cafe, Philz will still have 13 locations operating in the city, according to KRON.

In 2015, hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg was among those who invested $15 million in the brand as the franchise expanded, KTVU reported.

A spokesperson for the rapper said Snoop Dogg had an affinity for organic ingredients and loved the brand. 

