Ring It Up: Original iPhone ‘Holy Grail’ Nets Nearly $200k at Auction
The 4GB edition from 2007 sold for over 380 times its original retail price
An unopened first edition iPhone sold for nearly 400 times its original retail price this past weekend.
The "elusive" 4GB 2007 Apple phone was up for auction online with LCG Auctions, and the winning bid was $190,372.80.
When it launched on June 29, 2007, the device, which featured a 2-megapixel camera, retailed for $499.
"The iconic box featured a life-size image of the iPhone with 12 icons on the screen," the listing said. "It quickly became Apple’s most successful product, forever changing the smartphone industry, and was named the Time Magazine Invention of the Year in 2007."
Previous auctions of 8GB models brought in $39,339 and $63,356, both breaking records at the time.
This latest sale far surpasses those figures, possibly due to the 4GB model being considered a "Holy Grail," according to the auction house. The model had such limited production numbers and was discontinued just two months after its launch.
"The phone’s provenance is pristine as the consignor was part of the original engineering team at Apple when the iPhone first launched," the listing continued. "Collectors and investors would be hard-pressed to find a superior example."
