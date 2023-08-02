Organized Crime Ring Suspect Swindled T.J. Maxx Stores Out of Thousands With Sleight-of-Hand Trick: Investigators

A woman in Minnesota with alleged ties to a Romanian organized crime ring was charged with scamming stores out more than $6,000 using a sleight-of-hand trick right out of a movie.

Baronita Rostas, 23, was charged with a felony by swindle, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday, announcing authorities conducted an investigation in partnership with TJX, the parent company of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, Homegoods, Sierra and other stores.

Rostas, a Romanian national, was arrested last week and made her first appearance in court Wednesday.

Prosecutors allege, "Rostas has traveled around the country and successfully engaged in this retail fraud scheme for several years, along with other members of the Romanian organized crime group.”

Her initial charges only relate to a time period when she allegedly stole at least $6,280 between March 14, 2023, and July 27, 2023, authorities said.

Investigators outlined how Rostas allegedly conducted her scam:

Step one: The scammer identifies a "vulnerable" cashier as a target

Step two: While checking out, the scammer pulls out large bills and asks for change as they pay in cash

Step three: The scammer makes the cashier believe the correct amount of money has been given to them, then distracts the cashier by asking them to look at the total on the screen while they use a sleight of hand trick to take some of the cash back

Step four: The scammer not only gets the item they purchased, but the cashier will often hand back change thinking they were paid the full amount

Step five: The scammer goes to another store, returns the item, and in addition to pocketing the cash and change, they get the full value of the item they returned

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said the investigation leading to Rostas' arrest involved "several agencies and a significant amount of work."

“This sort of high-volume, organized fraud has a significant impact on businesses and their employees, and ultimately impacts all of us through higher prices," she said. "We take this crime seriously and will aggressively prosecute those responsible.”