Oregon’s Tough Gun Laws Are Constitutional, Judge Rules

The voter-approved gun control measure is one of the toughest in the nation

Associated Press
Guns are on display at Roseburg Gun Shop in Roseburg, Oregon, on October 2, 2015. CENGIZ YAR, JR./AFP via Getty Images

A federal judge has ruled Oregon’s voter-approved gun control measure – one of the toughest in the nation – is constitutional.

U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut ruled that banning large capacity magazines and requiring a permit to purchase a gun falls in line with “the nation’s history and tradition of regulating uniquely dangerous features of weapons and firearms to protect public safety,” Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

The decision comes after a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision on the Second Amendment that has upended gun laws across the country, dividing judges and sowing confusion over what firearm restrictions can remain on the books.

It changed the test that lower courts had long used for evaluating challenges to firearm restrictions, telling judges that gun laws must be consistent with the “historical tradition of firearm regulation.”

