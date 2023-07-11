Oregon’s ‘Molalla Forest Murderer’ Braces for Fifth Legal Showdown After Death Sentence Overturned - The Messenger
Oregon’s ‘Molalla Forest Murderer’ Braces for Fifth Legal Showdown After Death Sentence Overturned

Dayton Leroy Rogers was convicted for the deaths of seven women as young as 16

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
Oregon serial killer Dayton Leroy Rogers, 70, responsible for the deaths of seven women is facing a fifth resentencing this week after his death sentence was overturned by the Oregon Supreme Court.Clackamas County Sheriff's Office/KPTV

The Oregon serial killer deemed responsible for the deaths of seven women is facing a fifth resentencing this week, following the overturn of his death sentence by the Oregon Supreme Court.

Dayton Leroy Rogers, known as the “Molalla Forest Murderer,” had his death sentence overturned in November 2021 after Oregon law altered the definition of “aggravated murder,” as reported by KPTV.

His sentence was returned to the Clackamas County circuit court, but was later commuted to life in prison without parole after then-Gov. Kate Brown did so for all prisoners on death row in December 2022.

Rogers was linked to the deaths of seven women in the 1980s, with six of their bodies found at a dump site on land outside Molalla. He targeted drug addicts, sex workers, and runaways.

After he was found guilty in 1988 for the death of his last victim, Jennifer Lisa Smith, he was handed a death sentence.

In May 1989, Rogers was also convicted of the murders of 23-year-old Lisa Marie Mock, 26-year-old Maureen Ann Hodges, 35-year-old Christine Lotus Adams, 20-year-old Cynthia De Vore, 26-year-old Nondace Cervantes, and 16-year-old Riatha Gyles.

