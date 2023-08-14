Oregon’s Bedrock Fire Prompts ‘Get Out Now’ Evacuation Orders After Flames Burn 20,000 Acres

People in part of Oregon were told Monday to "get out now" as the Bedrock wildfire spread closer to their homes, while others were told to be ready to leave any time.
Lane County Sheriff's Officer issued the level 3 alert as the Bedrock Fire, which started on July 22, inches closer to homes in the community.
The warning means there is no time to collect belonging or protect your property, the office said.
"Leave immediately and as quickly as possible. Drive carefully, turn on your headlights, and follow any directions from public safety personnel," information on the office website said.
"If you choose to ignore this notice, public safety personnel may not be available to assist you further."
The alert was for Peninsula Road, east of Timber Creek and Big Fall Creek Road, east of the intersection with Peninsula.
Oregon State Fire Marshal sent additional resources to the area, with the department saying it had prepared for the escalation over the past 72 hours.
“The next few days are going to be challenging with extreme heat, lightning, and red flag conditions in the forecast,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said.
“The Bedrock Fire continues to move out of the wilderness and is threatening nearby communities. Our agency will be there to support our local fire service partners.”
The Bedrock Fire was estimated to be 19,297 acres in size and 20 percent contained, as of Monday morning.
Lane County alone has three wildfires burning, with several more across the state of Oregon.
It's estimated around 51,000 acres have been burned by wildfires in the state this year.
