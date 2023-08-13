Oregon Wildfires Have Burned 51,000 Acres – The Incoming Heat Wave Could Make It Much Worse

As dozens of fires continue to burn across Oregon, state officials are now warning that the situation could be exacerbated by a heat wave in the upcoming week, projected to put Oregonians through prolonged triple-digit temperatures.

Temperatures in the Portland metro area are expected to climb, with excessive heat warnings remaining in effect until Thursday evening.

“We are anticipating a significant heat event. Temperatures are expected to pass 100 degrees Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, with 90-plus degree heat likely continuing through Thursday.” Multnomah County officials said, in a press release.

“Overnight temperatures are not expected to offer relief, remaining elevated through the middle of next week.”

There are currently 25 active wildfires in Oregon, which have burned more than 50,000 acres and injured 33 people. Of the active blazes, only two have reached more than 50% containment, according to data from Oregon Department of Emergency Management.

Oregon wildfire: Columbia River highway closed, ash covers Portland Octaviano Merecias/Getty Images

Extreme heat can increase the risk of brush fires, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. In addition to causing new fires and worsening the existing ones, the increased temperatures also make it more challenging for the firefighters working to contain the blazes.

Ethan Dawson-Hurley, a paramedic in Oregon, said that in preparation for the heatwave, firefighters are trying to keep as cool as possible, to avoid heat exhaustion.

“We want to be able to respond to those people who need help,” he told KGW. “And to be able to do that we have to be ready to go as well.”

Fire departments are increasing staffing in the coming days, in order to both be prepared for new fires, as well as to allow firefighters ample time to recover from the high temperatures.

“We’re up-staffing so we have some additional rigs that will be in service in the case that brushfires do break out. It’s something that we’re super aware of,” Dawson-Hurley said.

As firefighters prepare for a week of intense work, county officials are cautioning everyone else to avoid exertion, as much as possible. People are advised to limit activities to the coolest parts of the day, stay hydrated and check in on elderly neighbors.