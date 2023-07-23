Oregon Wildfires Burn Thousands of Acres as Evacuations Ordered
Fires tore across southern Oregon this weekend, burning thousands of acres of land and upending the lives of people who live in close proximity to the blaze.
There are 28 active fires across the state, with the most severe being located on Bly Mountain and near the town of Agness, according to Oregon Wildfire Response and Recovery.
The Bly Mountain blaze, which was dubbed the Golden Fire, resulted in the closure of Highway 140E, as it burns across more 200 acres, according to the Statesman Journal.
The state’s largest blaze is Flat Fire, which originated near the town of Agness. It has consumed more than 20,000 acres. As of Sunday morning there was zero fire containment, according to KDRV.
North America has been ravaged by wildfires for much of the spring and summer. In Canada, a record-setting 20 million acres of land have burned, making this the most destructive wildfire season ever recorded, according to NPR.
The wildfires in Oregon come during a summer with historically high temperatures. The first week of July saw the planet experience its hottest day ever recorded. Warmer and drier summers lead to increasingly severe wildfire seasons, according to the Center for Energy and Climate Solutions.
Oregon uses a three tier system to determine how severe a fire is and how the people living in the area should respond. People in Level One areas are advised to be ready to evacuate if necessary, those in Level Two areas are supposed to be set to leave at a moment’s notice and people in Level Three areas are instructed to immediately evacuate from an area.
People who reside near the Flat Fire are currently under a Level Two warning, while Bly Mountain is under a Level Three warning.
In addition to the Golden Fire and Flat Fire, there were also large blazes near Eugene and the Warm Springs Indian Reservation.
