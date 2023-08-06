Oregon Wildfire Update: Flat Fire Climbs to Nearly 50,000 Acres As First Responders Battle Multiple Blazes  - The Messenger
Oregon Wildfire Update: Flat Fire Climbs to Nearly 50,000 Acres As First Responders Battle Multiple Blazes 

There are still 37 active fires taking place in the state

Safia Samee Ali
Multiple active fires in Oregon have scorched thousands of acres of land as firefighters continue to push efforts to contain the blaze. 

As of Sunday morning, 48,837 acres of land were burned across the state according to Oregon Wildfire Response & Recovery, a local agency tracking the fires. 

There are still 37 active fires taking place, agency data showed.

Over the weekend, the 200-acre Priceboro Fire spread outside Harrisburg, which sits 20 miles northwest of Eugene, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Nearly 210 firefighters have been working around the clock as the fire moves into “mop up” status, the sheriff’s office said in a statement Sunday. The sheriff warned about tree snags and other dangerous debris in the area. Firefighters are using chainsaws to clear the trees and will be stationed for about a week to keep the fire controlled and address any flare-ups, they said.

Oregon wildfire: Columbia River highway closed, ash covers PortlandOctaviano Merecias/Getty Images

On Saturday, the sheriff issued a “LEVEL THREE (GO NOW)” evacuation order covering about 60 area homes, officials said. Several other area residents were advised to be ready to leave.

At least 60 homes have been evacuated, according to the sheriff's office. 

Air quality advisories have been issued by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality for several areas throughout the state. 

The state extended an air quality advisory on Wednesday for parts of Central Oregon due to continuing intermittent smoke from the Bedrock Fire.

The agency is also closely monitoring intermittent smoke in Southern Oregon due to the Flat Fire, the state’s largest blaze. 

The “human-caused” Flat Fire in southwest Oregon ignited three weeks ago and has so far been 30% contained, but has burned nearly 34,000 acres, officials said Saturday.

