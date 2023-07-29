Oregon Wildfire Update: Flat Fire Burns Over 20,000 Acres in National Forest As State Battles Growing Blazes - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Oregon Wildfire Update: Flat Fire Burns Over 20,000 Acres in National Forest As State Battles Growing Blazes

Crews have increased containment to 14% across the southern portion of the state

Published |Updated
Mark Moore
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The Flat Fire has scorched more than 24,000 acres in southern Oregon but crews have increased containment to about 14%, according to an update Saturday from the US Forest Service. 

About 1,700 personnel in 42 crews have been battling the blaze, the largest of several wildfires in Oregon, that has been burning for two weeks. 

The crews, using helicopters, dumped retardant on the northeastern and southeastern parts of the fire about 2 miles south of Agness near the Illinois and Rouge rivers. 

“We held up on the ridgetop so as not to get any of the retardant into the Illinois drainage,” Tim Barnet, an operations chief working with Northwest Incident Management Team 3, said in a briefing Friday, according to the Bulletin in Bend, Ore.

Read More
Crews mop up part of the Flat Fire in Oregon.
Crews mop up part of the Flat Fire in Oregon.US Forest Service/PIO Jacob Welsh

“We’ll look to have a really strategic line put from that place down to the Illinois so that we don’t get any of that retardant into that water system,” he said.

Firefighters mopping up a 110-acre fire southeast of Silver Peak finished their work Friday and were removed. 

"A combination of firing operations, mop up, patrolling and structure
assessment will take place today," the update said, noting "The terrain is very difficult for firefighters to work in, and every precaution is taken to ensure their safety."

Containment lines were drawn in the northern boundary of the fire. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.