Oregon Wildfire Update: Flat Fire Burns Over 20,000 Acres in National Forest As State Battles Growing Blazes
Crews have increased containment to 14% across the southern portion of the state
The Flat Fire has scorched more than 24,000 acres in southern Oregon but crews have increased containment to about 14%, according to an update Saturday from the US Forest Service.
About 1,700 personnel in 42 crews have been battling the blaze, the largest of several wildfires in Oregon, that has been burning for two weeks.
The crews, using helicopters, dumped retardant on the northeastern and southeastern parts of the fire about 2 miles south of Agness near the Illinois and Rouge rivers.
“We held up on the ridgetop so as not to get any of the retardant into the Illinois drainage,” Tim Barnet, an operations chief working with Northwest Incident Management Team 3, said in a briefing Friday, according to the Bulletin in Bend, Ore.
“We’ll look to have a really strategic line put from that place down to the Illinois so that we don’t get any of that retardant into that water system,” he said.
Firefighters mopping up a 110-acre fire southeast of Silver Peak finished their work Friday and were removed.
"A combination of firing operations, mop up, patrolling and structure
assessment will take place today," the update said, noting "The terrain is very difficult for firefighters to work in, and every precaution is taken to ensure their safety."
Containment lines were drawn in the northern boundary of the fire.
