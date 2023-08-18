Oregon Man Gets Prison for Scamming $1.75M From Investors Claiming They Were Funding Christian Charity

An Oregon scammer has been sentenced to 2.5 years in federal prison for defrauding investors of $1.75 million by soliciting money for an organization he claimed funded Christian charities that supported missionaries.
Erik J. Hass, 53, of Corvallis, told investors that the company he created in 2013 — Simply Grains, Inc. — both funded missionary work at the same time it provided "significant" returns to his clients, according to a statement Wednesday by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon.
Hass solicited money from members of his church, coworkers and others to invest in Simply Grains, and promised compounded annual returns of up to 30%, according to prosecutors.
He issued fake statements showing strong returns and false IRS income forms to clients, according to officials.
Hass kept the operation going with a Ponzi scheme: using contributions from new investors to pay earlier investors who took money out of their accounts.
Hass pleaded guilty to five counts of wire fraud and two counts of mail fraud earlier this year, according to the Oregon U.S. Attorney's Office.
On Wednesday, Hass was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, plus three years of supervised release after that.
He was also ordered to pay more than $1.75 million in restitution.
