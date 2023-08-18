Oregon Man Gets Prison for Scamming $1.75M From Investors Claiming They Were Funding Christian Charity - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Oregon Man Gets Prison for Scamming $1.75M From Investors Claiming They Were Funding Christian Charity

Investors were told their contributions both funded missionaries and earned a 30% return, officials revealed

Published |Updated
Mary Papenfuss
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Erik J. Hass, 53, of Corvallis, told investors that the company he created in 2013 — Simply Grains, Inc. — both funded missionary work at the same time it provided “significant” returns to his clients. Yevgen Romanenko/Getty Images

An Oregon scammer has been sentenced to 2.5 years in federal prison for defrauding investors of $1.75 million by soliciting money for an organization he claimed funded Christian charities that supported missionaries.

Erik J. Hass, 53, of Corvallis, told investors that the company he created in 2013 — Simply Grains, Inc. — both funded missionary work at the same time it provided "significant" returns to his clients, according to a statement Wednesday by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon.

Hass solicited money from members of his church, coworkers and others to invest in Simply Grains, and promised compounded annual returns of up to 30%, according to prosecutors.

He issued fake statements showing strong returns and false IRS income forms to clients, according to officials.

Hass kept the operation going with a Ponzi scheme: using contributions from new investors to pay earlier investors who took money out of their accounts.

Hass pleaded guilty to five counts of wire fraud and two counts of mail fraud earlier this year, according to the Oregon U.S. Attorney's Office.

On Wednesday, Hass was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, plus three years of supervised release after that.

Read More

He was also ordered to pay more than $1.75 million in restitution.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.