Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of Woman

A man in Oregon was arrested on Monday on multiple charges, including alleged murder and abuse of a corpse, Oregon City Police said in a news release.

The release stated Jamon Peter Fritsch, 47, was arrested in relation to the disappearance of 49-year-old Kara Taylor.

Taylor was last seen at her home, where Fritsch also lives, and was reported missing by Fritsch on July 27, according to authorities.

Her disappearance was considered "suspicious" and detectives immediately launched an investigation.

Police executed a search warrant at the residence on Saturday and gathered evidence leading them to suspect that Taylor died by homicidal violence, the release states. An arrest warrant was issued for Fritsch.

His bail has been set at $1 million. Fritsch appeared in court on Monday, KOIN 6 reported.

“An investigation revealed after she was reported missing but before he reported it to police, [the] defendant made multiple trips to Home Depot to purchase zip ties, tarps, a saw blade, a black tote and contractor bags among other things,” a prosecutor said Monday.

Fritsch allegedly admitted to dismembering Taylor and leaving her remains at multiple garbage dumps, according to prosecutors.

Taylor's family released a statement that was shared by police.

"Kara was a very loving and caring person who would do anything for anyone if she knew it would make a day in their life better. She was trusting and had faith in others and believed there was good in everyone," the family said.

"Her time here was shortened, but the ones that had the blessed opportunity to be part of her life will be forever grateful for the time spent with her. As the phenomenal mom Kara was, she, unfortunately, leaves behind a 22-year-old special needs daughter named Nicole," the statement read.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities try to recover Taylor’s remains.

Anyone with information related to Taylor's disappearance should call the Oregon City Police Tip line at 503-905-3505.