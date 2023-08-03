Oregon House Where Woman Escaped Cinder Block Cell Is Owned by Mayor
Mayor Carol Westfall and her husband said in a statement that they're 'shocked and dismayed by what has occurred'
The Klamath Falls, Oregon home where a man allegedly imprisoned a kidnapped woman in a makeshift cinder block cell is owned by the city’s mayor and her husband, according to property records.
Negasi Zuberi, 29, faces federal charges of interstate kidnapping and transporting an individual across state lines with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and investigators are probing his possible ties to other cases across the country. His attorney has declined comment.
Zuberi allegedly picked up a woman, who is a sex worker, in Seattle on July 15, and claimed to be a police officer, according to authorities.
He allegedly restrained the woman in the back seat of his vehicle with handcuffs and leg irons, then drove her approximately 450 miles to Klamath Falls, stopping to sexually assault her along the way, officials said Wednesday.
Upon reaching the home, Zuberi allegedly forced the woman into the improvised cell in the home’s garage, where she stayed until breaking free a few hours later and running for help, authorities said.
Zuberi rented the home from its owners, identified in property records as Klamath Falls Mayor Carol Westfall and her husband, Kevin. The Westfalls had Zuberi evicted after his arrest on July 16, court records show. A neighbor said that Zuberi lived there with his wife and their two children.
In a statement, the couple expressed shock at the crime that allegedly happened on their property.
“We are shocked and dismayed by what has occurred,” they said via email. “We applaud the actions of the woman who helped capture this person and prevent him from committing further atrocities.”
They declined to comment on their interactions with Zuberi.
A few hours after she was allegedly put in the cell, the woman managed to break out by banging “the doors and the walls of this cell with bloodied hands,” escaped the home and flagged down a passing motorist for help, FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Stephanie Shark said Wednesday.
Authorities arrested Zuberi on July 16 after a standoff in a Reno, Nevada, parking lot.
Investigators searched the house and, in addition to the crude cell, found notes detailing what Zuberi allegedly called “Operation Takeover.” The notes included hand-drawn plans for the cell, a list of materials needed and written thoughts on how to select a victim.
Oregon is one of 10 states Zuberi called home in the span of a decade, while using a variety of aliases, according to authorities. The others are Washington, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, New York, New Jersey, Alabama and Florida.
Investigators said Wednesday that Zuberi is suspected in four other sexual assaults, and that they’re calling on possible additional victims to come forward.
With Associated Press
