Oregon County Halts Plan to Provide Fentanyl Users with Paraphernalia for ‘Further Analysis’

The health department initiative would have distributed aluminum foil and straws for smoking the deadly synthetic opioid

Published |Updated
Mark Moore
An undated police file photo shows blue fentanyl pills stamped with counterfeit markingsPortland Police Bureau

A county official in Oregon is hitting pause on a controversial plan to distribute aluminum foil and straws to fentanyl smokers in the Portland area for 'further analysis" amid intense backlash against the initiative, according to a report. 

The "harm reduction plan" from the Multnomah County Health Department faced staunch opposition from Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and several county commissioners after it was introduced last month. 

County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson suspended the approach on Monday, saying the health department brought the proposal forward without "proper implementation protocols."

“In that light, I am suspending the program pending further analysis,” she said in a statement, according to the Portland Tribune. “My focus has been on saving lives. We’ve seen overdose deaths from fentanyl increase 8-fold since 2019, from 26 deaths to 209 deaths in 2022.”

"I’m interested in connecting people with life-saving materials like naloxone because we’ve seen a significant decrease in the number of people utilizing our harm reduction resources as fentanyl use became more prevalent. We must connect people to services and continue communicating to those struggling with addiction that your life is worth saving," the statement continued.

Commissioner Sharon Meieran said the plan should be "not just postponed, but delayed permanently."

"This was not harm reduction, it was like harm facilitation. And the idea that they were using this as an approach to address the fentanyl crisis is ludicrous ... It really undermined the value of true harm reduction, which saves lives," Meieran said, according to the Tribune.

Wheeler blasted the initiative last week, saying he "adamantly" opposes handing out paraphernalia "to encourage using a drug that is the leading cause of death for Americans under 50 and responsible for 190 fatal overdoses a day in the US."

The county health department pitched the plan as a way to keep people from injecting the high-lethal synthetic opioid and to encourage drug users to come into health clinics where they can receive treatment and counseling.

The county's harm reduction programs include "provision of wound care and harm reduction supplies — syringes, smoking supplies, drug test strips, naloxone — and referrals for treatment and/or other SUD and behavioral health services to users," a slideshow presentation from the June 27 meeting read. 

The smoking kits would have also included glass pipes for smoking meth and crack.

