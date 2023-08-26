Orcas May Be Attacking Boats Because Rest of Them Are Doing It: Scientists - The Messenger
Orcas May Be Attacking Boats Because Rest of Them Are Doing It: Scientists

Open letter calls on public not to attribute human motivations to the animals, which could trigger 'punitive' responses from people

Brinley Hineman
A pod of orcas swimming.Getty Images

Orcas recently damaging boats may be doing so as part of a playful "fad," cetacean experts said in an open letter, calling on the public to "avoid projecting narratives onto these animals" that could end up hurting them.

The letter, signed by more than 30 marine scientists from around the world, claims that the orcas, also known as killer whales, may have been simply playing when they came after and damaged vessels along the coast of the Iberian Peninsula. 

The interactions with boats could also be part of an animal cultural fad, which orcas and other dolphin species have developed.

In other instances, they have been known to carry dead fish on their heads, the letter said, adding that such fads disappear as quickly as they appear. 

“When we are at sea, we are in the realm of marine life,” the letter noted. “We should not punish wildlife for being wild.” 

The experts are concerned that when the public projects human motivations on such actions — such as aggression or seeking revenge — it many trigger “punitive responses" by people.

“Despite the damage to vessels, we believe characterizing the interactions as ‘attacks’ is misleading,” the experts said.

“While some parts of the vessels infrequently have teeth marks on them, the predominant damage to rudders and keels are due to strikes or rams with the head or body," the letter added.

What the scientists characterized as “disruptive interactions” began in July 2020. 

A team competing in the Ocean Race was attacked by a pod of orcas while passing through the strait of Gibraltar.
A team competing in the Ocean Race was attacked by a pod of orcas while passing through the strait of Gibraltar.The Ocean Race/YouTube

Each population of orcas have their own, unique culture, complete with different dialects, prey preferences, social structures and hunting techniques.

At least 15 orcas have been involved in the encounters, but there is no evidence of a leader, the letter said.  

At least 5 of the orca-damaged boats have sunk since spring 2021. Severe damage has been reported in 20% of the interactions, the letter said.

A yacht was attacked off the coast of Scotland in June, suggesting that the behavior was picked up by other pods in new area, said Conor Ryan, a scientific adviser to the Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust. Three orcas hit the rudders of a vessel during a race and caused it to sink in the Strait of Gibraltar in June. 

“While the behavior may be frightening (and costly) from a human perspective, from the whales’ perspective, it seems to be somehow gratifying,” the scientists said in the letter.

