Orcas Are Teaching Each Other to Ram Into Boats for Fun: ‘It’s Only a Game’
Scientists believe the animals appear to be 'playing,' and are not acting aggressively
Orcas off the Spanish coast are having a ball interacting with and targeting small sailing and fishing boats.
This behavior is believed to date back to 2020 when two orcas began displaying this behavior, according to BBC News. Now, at least 20 orcas are acting similarly. Scientists told the outlet that the animals appear to be "playing," and they are not acting aggressively.
"It's only a game. It isn't revenge [against boats], it isn't climate change, it's just a game and that's it," Dr. Renaud de Stephanis, a scientist from Spain, said.
GT Orca Atlantica, an organization working towards the conservation of orcas off the Iberian coast, has reported five of these interactions since May.
French sailor Lou Lombardi said the creatures nudged and spun his boat around for 80 minutes, hitting the rudder until it split apart. He did not find the animals violent, and they seemed to enjoy the boat's rudder.
"There's foam inside the rudder that went into the water," he explained, "and the orcas were pushing it around with it on their noses - like a toy."
Orcas are social animals. Similar subspecies of killer whales have been seen playing with seaweed and carrying around dead salmon on their heads.
While some sailors are sharing tips on how to defend their boats from orcas, de Stephanis offered other advice.
"They tend to stay in the same place for 2-3 hours, because they're looking for tuna," he explained. "So the official advice from the Spanish government is not to stop if you see orcas - move away from the area as quickly as possible."
This is a change from last year's advice and the Portuguese government's response, which is to stop if orcas are approaching.
"We have to remember that the sea is their home - we're the intruders," Nuria Riera, a whale conservation volunteer, said.
According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, one major threat facing killer whales is commercial hunting. Other species face food limitations, chemical contaminants, and disturbances from vessel traffic.
