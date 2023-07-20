Orca Mothers Prevent Sons from Fighting: Study

Bears are typically the animals associated with fiercely protective mothers, but new research suggests orcas may have similar behavior.

A study published Thursday in Current Biology found that older female orcas who are no longer fertile protect their male offspring in particular from injuries. Researchers found that male offspring had few “socially inflicted injuries,” like tooth rake marks, when they were in the presence of their postreproductive mother.

The study did not find that female offspring were protected by their mothers in the same way. Reproductive mothers and grandmothers were not found to reduce the injuries in their offspring or grand-offspring either.

“Taken together, our results highlight that directing late-life support may be a key pathway by which postreproductive females transfer social benefits to their male offspring,” the study read.

Charli Grimes, lead author and professor at Exter University, told the AFP that the rarity of menopause drew her to the subject.

"A big question in our own evolutionary history is, how and why has menopause evolved?" she said. "In human societies, older females play a role in moderating conflict, and now this latest research has found that that might also be the case in killer whales.”

The study looked at a dataset of 103 orcas over 50 years, analyzing nearly 7,000 pictures for instances of socially inflicted injuries. Tooth rake marks occur during fights or rough play and leave a thin white line along the mammals.

"These marks are really great for quantifying social interactions that are otherwise really difficult to observe, since most of the behavior takes place below the surface," Grimes said.

The research suggests post-menopausal orcas not only support their kin by sharing resources but also by physically protecting them from wounds.

“Taken together, our findings provide strong evidence that social support and mediation of participation in risky behavior is likely to be a key pathway by which postreproductive females contribute to the reproductive success and survival of their male offspring and, when taken together with our previous findings, can help explain why killer whales have evolved the longest postreproductive lifespan of all non-human animals,” the study concluded.