OpenAI Launches Official Chat GPT App for iOS

The artificial intelligence company OpenAI launched an iOS app for its Chat GPT chatbot on Thursday, roughly six months after the desktop version of Chat GPT’s prototype launch.

The app will be free to use and free from ads, the company said in a press release, and will include the latest version of Chat GPT – GPT-4 – for paid subscribers.

The app will also allow for vocal inputs into Chat GPT using the company’s Whisper speech-recognition system and will sync across platforms, keeping a record of previous searches on both the mobile and web versions.

“With the ChatGPT app for iOS, we’re taking another step towards our mission by transforming state-of-the-art research into useful tools that empower people, while continuously making them more accessible,” OpenAI said in the release.

The company launched the first public prototype version of Chat GPT in November 2022 and launched GPT-4 on March 14. The chatbot is one of several that have been launched over the last six months, preceding Google’s Bard and Meta’s LLaMA.

The Chat GPT will only be available in the U.S. for the time being, but OpenAI said it plans to expand the app's availability to other countries "in the coming weeks."

The company also said a version of the app for Android users is in development and will be “coming to your devices soon.”