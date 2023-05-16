OnlyStats Will Bring Data-Backed Recommendations to OnlyFans Users

Users of OnlyFans searching for the perfect creator that has everything they’re looking for can rejoice: There’s a data-backed site to help them find that now.

OnlyStats is an analytical tool that allows OnlyFans users to search for creators on the site based on keywords, age range, price range, location and specialties, according to an OnlyStats release.

Each OnlyFans creator has a statistics page on OnlyStats indexing their name, bio, location, social media links and pricing, as well as a graph of their popularity, according to the release. OnlyStats also presents content recommendations to its users and showcases top creators across various categories.

OnlyFans is a content subscription service with over 150 million users that allows “fans” to pay for exclusive content from creators, according to OnlyFans. It is commonly known as a site for sex workers to produce adult content, but it is also used by a variety of content creators.

OnlyFans is “welcoming of all creator genres and their content,” according to its website.