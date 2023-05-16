The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    OnlyStats Will Bring Data-Backed Recommendations to OnlyFans Users

    OnlyStats makes personalized recommendations using data

    Published |Updated
    Monique Merrill
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Getty Images

    Users of OnlyFans searching for the perfect creator that has everything they’re looking for can rejoice: There’s a data-backed site to help them find that now.

    OnlyStats is an analytical tool that allows OnlyFans users to search for creators on the site based on keywords, age range, price range, location and specialties, according to an OnlyStats release.

    Each OnlyFans creator has a statistics page on OnlyStats indexing their name, bio, location, social media links and pricing, as well as a graph of their popularity, according to the release. OnlyStats also presents content recommendations to its users and showcases top creators across various categories.

    OnlyFans is a content subscription service with over 150 million users that allows “fans” to pay for exclusive content from creators, according to OnlyFans. It is commonly known as a site for sex workers to produce adult content, but it is also used by a variety of content creators. 

    Read More

    OnlyFans is “welcoming of all creator genres and their content,” according to its website.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.