OnlyFans Subscribers Spent Nearly $6 Billion on the Pornographic Website Last Year - The Messenger
OnlyFans Subscribers Spent Nearly $6 Billion on the Pornographic Website Last Year

The number of 'content creators' on the adult-themed platform surged nearly 50% in 2022

Francisco Velasquez
Blac Chyna is OnlyFans’s highest-paid creator.Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

OnlyFans, whose top earners include actress-model Blac Chyna and rapper Cardi B, is gaining many fans. 

The subscription adult-content website saw its users spend $5.6 billion in 2022, more than 16% compared to $4.8 billion the previous year, according to a recent securities filing by London-based parent company Fenix International Ltd.

The disclosure to U.K. regulators, which covers Fenix’s finances for the fiscal year that ended November 30, 2022, shows the pay-to-access platform posting growth across key metrics. 

OnlyFans saw a 47% increase in the number of creators providing content, or 3.2 million, trouncing 2.2 million in the year prior.

The total number of paid users the 7-year-old website drew soared 27% to 238.8 million from nearly 188 million in the year-ago period.

OnlyFan’s operating profit rose year-on-year to $525 million from $464 million. The website is the core business of Fenix, a software and data company.

Leo Radvinsky, a Ukrainian-American investor described by Forbes as an internet porn baron, owns the majority of Fenix. He received an annual dividend payment of $338 million, the filing shows. His LinkedIn profile says he graduated with an economics degree from Northwestern University in 2002.

In August 2021, the company said it would ban “sexually explicit content,” but it quickly reversed the decision after backlash.

In July, OnlyFans Chief Executive Officer Ami Gan said she would vacate her role after three years and be replaced by Keily Blair, the current chief strategy and operations officer.

Blac Chyna is the top-earning OnlyFans creator, earning $20 million a month. 

