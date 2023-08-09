OnlyFans Model Says She Was Banned from Flight Over Skimpy Costume

An OnlyFans model and influencer was not allowed onto her flight for wearing a revealing cosplay outfit to the airport.

The influencer, known as "Kine-Chan," was attempting to fly out of Navegantes Airport in Brazil, dressed in a cosplay outfit of Rebecca, an anime character from Netflix's "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners."

Kine-Chan was not allowed onto her flight for wearing a revealing outfit Instagram: Kime-chan

The outfit included a black bikini, turquoise wig, and sandals.

According to Kine-Chan's Instagram, she was "told to go home and change clothes" because her outfit was inappropriate for the airport. The influencer tried to explain that she was dressed that way because she was going straight to an event, but it did not convince the employees to let her fly.

Kinechan/Instagram

In her Instagram post, Kine-Chan told her 600,000 followers that she was "barred" as a result of the incident, but it is not clear if she was actually banned from the airport or just not allowed through for this particular flight.