OnlyFans Model Says She Was Banned from Flight Over Skimpy Costume - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

OnlyFans Model Says She Was Banned from Flight Over Skimpy Costume

The influencer claims she was 'told to go home and change clothes'

Published |Updated
Blake Harper
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

An OnlyFans model and influencer was not allowed onto her flight for wearing a revealing cosplay outfit to the airport.

The influencer, known as "Kine-Chan," was attempting to fly out of Navegantes Airport in Brazil, dressed in a cosplay outfit of Rebecca, an anime character from Netflix's "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners."

Kine-Chan was not allowed onto her flight for wearing a revealing outfit
Kine-Chan was not allowed onto her flight for wearing a revealing outfitInstagram: Kime-chan

The outfit included a black bikini, turquoise wig, and sandals.

Read More

According to Kine-Chan's Instagram, she was "told to go home and change clothes" because her outfit was inappropriate for the airport. The influencer tried to explain that she was dressed that way because she was going straight to an event, but it did not convince the employees to let her fly.

Kinechan/Instagram

In her Instagram post, Kine-Chan told her 600,000 followers that she was "barred" as a result of the incident, but it is not clear if she was actually banned from the airport or just not allowed through for this particular flight.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.