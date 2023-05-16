A woman says she makes up to $100,000 each month on OnlyFans by imitating and dressing as Jessica Rabbit from the 1988 animated movie "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?", the New York Post reported.

Maite Sasdelli said her subscribers often tell her she closely resembles the iconic character, who Entertainment Weekly once declared the "biggest cartoon sex symbol since Betty Boop."

She has since purchased replicas of Rabbit's distinctive clothing, including red sequined dresses, stilettos, and purple gloves. Sasdelli also sports red hair and purple eyeshadow to further resemble the animated character.



"I've always loved the character," said Sasdelli, 24, in an interview with the content agency Jam Press. "I always wanted to be like her."

"Jessica Rabbit is sexy, poised, and very feminine," she added.

In a 2005 IMDb poll, voters rated Rabbit as by far the most alluring animated heroine, beating out Ariel, Belle and Cinderella.

Sasdelli said she has engaged in several other adult entertainment experiments, including undergoing reconstructive surgery in an attempt to auction her "virginity" for over $100,000.

