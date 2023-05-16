The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    OnlyFans Model Claims to Earn Hundreds of Thousands Dressing Like Jessica Rabbit

    "I always wanted to be like her," said Maite Sasdelli.

    Published |Updated
    Nick Gallagher
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    A woman says she makes up to $100,000 each month on OnlyFans by imitating and dressing as Jessica Rabbit from the 1988 animated movie "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?", the New York Post reported.

    Maite Sasdelli said her subscribers often tell her she closely resembles the iconic character, who Entertainment Weekly once declared the "biggest cartoon sex symbol since Betty Boop."

    She has since purchased replicas of Rabbit's distinctive clothing, including red sequined dresses, stilettos, and purple gloves. Sasdelli also sports red hair and purple eyeshadow to further resemble the animated character.

    "I've always loved the character," said Sasdelli, 24, in an interview with the content agency Jam Press. "I always wanted to be like her."

    "Jessica Rabbit is sexy, poised, and very feminine," she added.

    Read More

    In a 2005 IMDb poll, voters rated Rabbit as by far the most alluring animated heroine, beating out Ariel, Belle and Cinderella.

    Sasdelli said she has engaged in several other adult entertainment experiments, including undergoing reconstructive surgery in an attempt to auction her "virginity" for over $100,000.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.