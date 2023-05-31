Only a Few UFO Reports Can be Called ‘Anomalous’, NASA Says
From 'cosmological' events to commercial aircraft, NASA says it's trying to find better ways to identify objects
A NASA panel on Unidentified Flying Objects said on Wednesday that many such sightings can be marked down as planes, birds or drones, but the data still isn't clear enough to rule out every single one.
UFOs are now known as Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, or UAPs. Wednesdays meeting came ahead of NASA's expected release of a full report on the findings this summer.
"Some events end up being unusual... while others are events taking place at cosmological distances that we still do not fully understand," David Spergel, a Princeton astrophysicist who led the panel, said during his introduction.
There are 50 to 100 new reports of UAPs each month, but only between 2 and 5% of those hold real "anomalous" possibility.
- The true story of how UFOs evolved from science fiction to a national security priority
- The latest Pentagon UFO report finds balloons, drones and trash — but no aliens
- NASA’s UFO Task Force to Host First Meeting for Public Briefing
- Unidentified flying objects seem to be everywhere all of a sudden. Just how dangerous are the skies?
- ‘No Dumb Questions’: Will NASA send people to Mars?
The event's chair Dan Evans said it is important to understand UAPs, as they could pose a risk to airspace safety, while the interest they draw from the wider public means it's time to seriously look at the phenomena.
NASA's Dr. Nicky Fox told live stream watchers that currently, there is muddled evidence of UAPs and their sightings, with low-quality photos and videos, weather interference and poor contextual information when sightings are reported.
She also said that several members of the 16 member expert panel have been subjected to abuse on social media for their part in this.
The U.S. federal government will use the report to make decisions on future sightings of UAPs.
Many objects which look alien are often commercial aircraft, military drones or equipment and birds, often several miles away. However, the way in which data is collected and categorized right now isn't sufficient enough to draw thorough conclusions.
Only very few reports can be classed as "anomalous" while others can be clearly identified as everyday objects. Any that do appear to be anomalous are being treated with the "utmost objectivity" as scientists work to identify them.
David Grinspoon, from the Planetary Science Institute, said NASA is looking at signs of biological life and technological activity out in space as part of its work.
He said there is no evidence currently suggesting an extraterrestrial source of UAPs, but questions have to be asked about what the anomalous objects are: Are they technology or something else?
Grinspoon added that there is widespread scientific belief in the existence of extraterrestrial life but while this isn’t definitively proven, the relevant point here is that the theory means UAPs being alien is plausible.
One hope is that this research will offer new learnings on the solar system and the wider universe.
There is also a real stigma among people reporting events and despite NASAs efforts to reduce this, many events remain unreported. For example, commercial airline pilots are often unsure about reporting anomalies.
Several members of the panel continued to speak Wednesday afternoon, with questions coming in from the public. Those will be used when putting the finishing touches to NASA's report due this summer.
