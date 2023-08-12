One Piece of Mickey Mantle History is Currently Bidding At Over $3M — And It’s Not the Baseball Card 

Mickey Mantle memorabilia is on the market — for millions.

A buyer at an auction has already bid $3.25 million for Mantle's 1958 New York Yankees jersey, higher than the 1952 mint Mickey Mantle Topps baseball card currently bid at $2.3 million.

At that price, Mantle’s jersey would come close to rivaling the most expensive jersey in baseball history. The record currently belongs to baseball legend Babe Ruth, whose 1929-30 jersey sold for around $5.64 million.

A press release from Heritage Auctions — the New York-based auction house that’s selling the Mantle jersey — describes it as “easily among the most coveted cloth among collectors.”

Heritage Auctions said the jersey is symbolic of baseball history. Mantle wore it the year the Yankees “wrested the title of world champs from the team that had bested them in the '57 World Series, the Hank Aaron-led Milwaukee Braves.”

A Mickey Mantle jersey being auctioned. Heritage Auctions

A 1968 jersey worn by Mantle previously sold for around $2.2 million, meaning this 1958 jersey would already smash that record.

"All of us at Heritage Sports are incredibly proud of this Summer Platinum Night auction as it encompasses some of the best material the hobby has to offer across all collecting genres, and we fully expect numerous records to be broken," Chris Ivy, Heritage's Director of Sports Auctions, said in the release. "We look forward to ensuring this material finds new homes with passionate collectors around the globe.”

It’s difficult to get a Mantle jersey, which is why it’s so coveted, Mike Provenzale, sports operations supervisor for Heritage, told Newsday. Back in his day, baseball players typically got only a handful of jerseys to use, which were then repurposed for the minor league.

“Even though it's a little easier to get a Mantle jersey, only a handful survived,” he said.

The live portion of the Summer Platinum Sports Night auction, which also includes memorabilia from other athletic notables like Michael Jordan and Tom Brady, is not until next weekend.