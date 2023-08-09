One Person Shot at Amazon Fulfillment Center in Tennessee

TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors
Authorities in Tennessee confirm at least one person was shot Wednesday morning at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Chattanooga, according to local reports.
Police are still on the scene of the shooting, which happened just after 4:30 a.m.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the face.
Officers rushed to the sprawling warehouse on Volkswagen Drive after receiving reports of an active shooter.
Police later confirmed there is no threat to the public. Officials did not release details on whether a suspect is in custody or the condition of the victim.
Amazon did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.
