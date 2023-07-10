One Person Died Every 2 Minutes in Europe’s Historic 2022 Heat

Record-breaking heat claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Europeans last summer, according to reports.
Citing a study in the Nature Medicine journal, AFP News reports 61,672 people died from heat between May 30 and September 4 of last year.
Particularly, more than 11,000 deaths were reported during a severe heat wave from July 18-24, per AFP.
"It is a very high number of deaths," Hicham Achebak, a researcher at France’s health institute INSERM said.
- Europe’s extreme heat wave of 2022 is melting airport runways and impacting travel to the UK
- Europe’s record-shattering New Year’s Day heat shows we’ve underestimated the risk of extreme climate events
- Letter Carrier Dies While Working Route in Extreme Heat
- Six People Dead After Weekend of Extreme Weather as South Faces New Round of Storms and Intense Heat Hits Southwest
- Northeast Faces Dangerous Weather Extremes — 100+ Degree Heat and Severe Thunderstorms
According to the outlet, 2022 was Europe’s hottest summer, yet.
Researchers from INSERM and the Barcelona Institute for Global Health examined data on temperature and mortality from 2015 to 2022.
The data sampling covers a total of 543 million people across 35 European countries.
Referring to Europe’s deadly 2003 heatwave in which upwards of 70,000 people died, Acheback told AFP, "We knew the effect of heat on mortality after 2003, but with this analysis, we see that there is still a lot of work that needs to be done to protect the population.”
Citing the study, AFP reports France recorded the largest rise in temperature compared to its summer 2021 average, with an increase of 36 degrees Fahrenheit.
The study found most heat-related deaths in Europe occurred in people over 80 years of age.
The outlet reports the continent is warming at a rate twice the global average.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Prigozhin Says ‘Heavy Artillery’ Diplomat Victoria Nuland Trying to Keep Wagner Troops Out of NigerNews
- NYC Bookstore at Center of Dogfight After Owner’s German Shepard Mauled Toy Poodle to DeathNews
- Cannabis Company Tilray Buys Shock Top, 7 Other Beer and Beverage Brands From Anheuser-BuschBusiness
- Officials Warn to Stay Inside As Dangerous Stormy Weather Lashes Northern Europe, Killing 2News
- Massive Fire That Destroyed Church in New Jersey May Be Weather RelatedNews
- Even Frozen Antarctica Is Being Walloped By Climate Extremes, Scientists FindNews
- Potential Record Mega Millions Drawing Tuesday as Jackpot Rises to $1.55 BillionNews
- 1 Arrested After Knife Attack Outside British Museum in London Leaves Man WoundedNews
- Power Still Out for Hundreds of Thousands and Could Take Days to Restore After Fatal Major StormsNews
- O’Shae Sibley, a Gay Man Killed in NYC After Voguing to Beyoncé, Will Be Laid to Rest TodayNews
- Niger Strongmen Block Top US Diplomat From Seeing Detained PresidentNews
- Russian Strikes Kill 11 Civilians in Ukraine Over 24 Hours, Officials SayNews