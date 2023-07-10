One Person Died Every 2 Minutes in Europe’s Historic 2022 Heat

Record-breaking heat claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Europeans last summer, according to reports.

Citing a study in the Nature Medicine journal, AFP News reports 61,672 people died from heat between May 30 and September 4 of last year.

Particularly, more than 11,000 deaths were reported during a severe heat wave from July 18-24, per AFP.

"It is a very high number of deaths," Hicham Achebak, a researcher at France’s health institute INSERM said.

According to the outlet, 2022 was Europe’s hottest summer, yet.

Researchers from INSERM and the Barcelona Institute for Global Health examined data on temperature and mortality from 2015 to 2022.

The data sampling covers a total of 543 million people across 35 European countries.

Referring to Europe’s deadly 2003 heatwave in which upwards of 70,000 people died, Acheback told AFP, "We knew the effect of heat on mortality after 2003, but with this analysis, we see that there is still a lot of work that needs to be done to protect the population.”

Citing the study, AFP reports France recorded the largest rise in temperature compared to its summer 2021 average, with an increase of 36 degrees Fahrenheit.

The study found most heat-related deaths in Europe occurred in people over 80 years of age.

The outlet reports the continent is warming at a rate twice the global average.