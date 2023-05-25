The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    One Person Arrested After Car Rams Gate Outside UK Prime Minister’s Home

    Tourist-heavy area around Downing Street cleared by police.

    Published |Updated
    Dan Gooding
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    CNN News 18

    A man suspected of driving his car into the gates of Downing Street in London has been arrested, according to local reports.

    The incident happened at around 4:20 p.m. local time on Thursday. According to video posted from the scene, a silver hatchback can be seen stopped outside the black iron gate to the complex that houses the official residences and offices of the British prime minister.

    PM Rishi Sunak was in the complex at the time, according to the BBC, but has now left.

    Read More

    London's Metropolitan Police said armed officers "arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving." The incident is not being treated as terror-related, and there were no reports of any injuries.

    Officers cordoned off a large area around the complex on Whitehall, the major tourist-trafficked thoroughfare that leads from Downing Street to the Houses of Parliament.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.