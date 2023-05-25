One Person Arrested After Car Rams Gate Outside UK Prime Minister’s Home

A man suspected of driving his car into the gates of Downing Street in London has been arrested, according to local reports.
The incident happened at around 4:20 p.m. local time on Thursday. According to video posted from the scene, a silver hatchback can be seen stopped outside the black iron gate to the complex that houses the official residences and offices of the British prime minister.
PM Rishi Sunak was in the complex at the time, according to the BBC, but has now left.
London's Metropolitan Police said armed officers "arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving." The incident is not being treated as terror-related, and there were no reports of any injuries.
Officers cordoned off a large area around the complex on Whitehall, the major tourist-trafficked thoroughfare that leads from Downing Street to the Houses of Parliament.
