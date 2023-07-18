One of World’s Most Dangerous Borders Gets 1.2 Million Tourists a Year
The Joint Security Area is the one location along the 160-mile armed border where troops from North Korea and South Korea face each other
The American soldier who ended up in Pyongyang’s hands on Tuesday reportedly ran over the dangerous border separating North Korea from South Korea, crossing a thin berm marking their dividing line, then was detained.
A U.S. serviceman identified by U.S. and South Korean media as Pvt. Travis King was being led through the Joint Security Area, or JSA, of the Demilitarized Zone when he “crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK),” the U.S.-led United Nations Command said in a statement.
A U.S. official quoted by the Washington Post said the soldier was scheduled to leave South Korea on a flight home but didn't get on the plane. King faced disciplinary action in the U.S., CBS News reported.
“This was a deliberate decision on part of the service member to cross,” the official said.
South Korean media referred to the soldier, who reportedly was wearing civilian clothes, as a "defector." The Dong-a Ilbo daily, citing South Korea's army, identified him as Pvt. Travis King before deleting the name.
The border is the most heavily armed in the world with nuclear weapons on one side, and thousands of US troops on the other in South Korea.
The JSA is the one location along the 160-mile armed border where troops from the north and south face one another. Called the “Truce Village,” the JSA is often the site of diplomatic engagements between the two sides.
Nearly 50 years after the guns of the Korean War went silent, the Demilitarized Zone, or DMZ, “remains a very dangerous area due to mines, unexploded ordnance, poor infrastructure and the resident forces of both sides,” the U.N. Command says on its website.
The DMZ is also a major tourist attraction, with more than 1.2 million visitors each year.
In 2020, Gen. Robert B. Abrams, commander of U.S. forces in South Korea, “authorized the resumption of the UNC Education and Orientation Program at the Joint Security Area in Panmunjeom,” after the tours had been stopped the year before to help contain an outbreak of African Swine Fever in the north.
Visitors reach the JSA through a series of checkpoints, but the actual border between North Korea and South Korea isn’t marked by a fence or other physical barrier. All that separates the Communist north from the democratic south is a small, raised line running across the ground of the Truce Village.
Former President Donald Trump stepped across the line during a 2019 meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the JSA.
Visitors to the JSA can peer into North Korea from an observatory and visit the “T-2” building (the “T” is for temporary) where high-level meetings are held. Soldiers from both sides stand at attention inside the conference room, which straddles the territory of both countries.
Foreigners who want to visit the JSA are vetted before they can join a tour.
Many visitors ask if they can step inside North Korea--and the answer is always "No," tour director Lee Kyung-ryoon told the Wall Street Journal. None of his clients in 20 years had ever tried to cross the border, Lee said. Suspicious characters aren't allowed on the bus.
It would be easy to sprint over the line, “But nobody does that,” Lee said.
“That is a big risk.”
During a JSA tour, participants are kept about 20 yards from the line, CNN reported.
But King made the dash.
A member of the same tour told CBS the group had just visited a building at the site when "this man gives out a loud 'ha ha ha,' and just runs in between some buildings."
"I thought it was a bad joke at first, but when he didn't come back, I realized it wasn't a joke, and then everybody reacted and things got crazy."
