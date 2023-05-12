One of the World’s Oldest Lions Is Slain in Africa: Report

A wild lion believed to be one of the oldest in the world was killed by herders in Kenya, a report said Friday.

The lion, a 19-year-old named Loonkiito, died in a village near Amboseli National Park in Southern Kenya after being speared, the BBC reported.

The lion likely walked into the village from the park in search of food, a spokesperson for the Kenya Wildlife Service told the outlet.

The end of a recent drought in the region likely contributed to Loonkiito wandering out of the park, as wild prey recover from the lack of water and become more difficult to hunt.

"In desperation, lions often turn to take livestock," a group called Lion Guardians, which operates in the country, told the BBC.

The group said Loonkiito was “the oldest male lion in our ecosystem and possibly in Africa.”

Wild lions typically live to be about 13 years old, according to the report.