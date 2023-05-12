The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    One of the World’s Oldest Lions Is Slain in Africa: Report

    The lion, Loonkiito, was 19 years old and likely wandered into a village in search of food.

    Published |Updated
    Ben Feuerherd
    Getty Images

    A wild lion believed to be one of the oldest in the world was killed by herders in Kenya, a report said Friday. 

    The lion, a 19-year-old named Loonkiito, died in a village near Amboseli National Park in Southern Kenya after being speared, the BBC reported

    The lion likely walked into the village from the park in search of food, a spokesperson for the Kenya Wildlife Service told the outlet. 

    The end of a recent drought in the region likely contributed to Loonkiito wandering out of the park, as wild prey recover from the lack of water and become more difficult to hunt. 

    "In desperation, lions often turn to take livestock," a group called Lion Guardians, which operates in the country, told the BBC. 

    The group said Loonkiito was “the oldest male lion in our ecosystem and possibly in Africa.”

    Wild lions typically live to be about 13 years old, according to the report.

