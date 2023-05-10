The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    One of the First Famous Bloggers Dies at 48

    Heather Armstrong was a 'mommy blogger' before the term existed.

    Published |Updated
    Nick Gallagher
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Josh Hallett/Wikimedia

    Heather Armstrong, also known as Dooce, has reportedly died at the age of 48.

    The prolific internet personality became well-known in the early 2000s for writing frank posts about unglamorous aspects of motherhood like breastfeeding and changing diapers -- long before the birth of the cottage industry of mommy bloggers that populate platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

    Armstrong also wrote frequently about her struggles with depression and alcohol abuse as well as her decision to leave the Mormon Church.

    At the peak of her popularity, Armstrong commanded an audience of 8.5 million monthly readers and earned some $40,000 from advertisements, according to a Vox profile from 2019.

    Read More

    In 2017, Armstrong underwent a series of experimental procedures at the University of Utah to simulate brain death with the hope of alleviating depression.

    Armstrong's death was announced on her official Instagram page Wednesday morning. Photos of a visit to Utah's Goblin Valley were posted on her Instagram account just a week prior.

    A cause of death has not yet been released.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.