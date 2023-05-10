One of the First Famous Bloggers Dies at 48

Heather Armstrong, also known as Dooce, has reportedly died at the age of 48.
The prolific internet personality became well-known in the early 2000s for writing frank posts about unglamorous aspects of motherhood like breastfeeding and changing diapers -- long before the birth of the cottage industry of mommy bloggers that populate platforms like TikTok and Instagram.
Armstrong also wrote frequently about her struggles with depression and alcohol abuse as well as her decision to leave the Mormon Church.
At the peak of her popularity, Armstrong commanded an audience of 8.5 million monthly readers and earned some $40,000 from advertisements, according to a Vox profile from 2019.
In 2017, Armstrong underwent a series of experimental procedures at the University of Utah to simulate brain death with the hope of alleviating depression.
Armstrong's death was announced on her official Instagram page Wednesday morning. Photos of a visit to Utah's Goblin Valley were posted on her Instagram account just a week prior.
A cause of death has not yet been released.
