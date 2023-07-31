One Drink a Day Will Increase Your Blood Pressure: New Study - The Messenger
One Drink a Day Will Increase Your Blood Pressure: New Study

The findings were published today in the American Heart Association's Hypertension journal

Chris Harris
New research out of Italy shows that having a single alcoholic drink each day is likely to adversely impact your blood pressure — even if you're an adult without hypertension.

The findings — published today in the American Heart Association's Hypertension journal — show that systolic blood pressure readings rose even in men and women who consumed at least one drink daily.

Similarly, the annual readings for diastolic blood pressure rose in men, but not in women.

The findings of the study, which involved nearly 20,000 participants, further indicate one's blood pressure will climb more steeply over the years when the number of adult beverages consumed daily increases.

A new study in the American Heart Association's Hypertension journal shows that systolic blood pressure readings rose even in men and women who consumed at least one drink daily.Getty Images

"We observed a substantially linear positive association between baseline alcohol intake and changes over time in SBP and DBP, with no suggestion of an exposure-effect threshold," reads the study, which noted, "alcohol consumption was positively associated with blood pressure changes in both Asians and North Americans."

"Our results suggest the association between alcohol consumption and SBP is direct and linear with no evidence of a threshold for the association, while for DBP the association is modified by sex and geographic location," according to the findings.

So, what now? Well, the study's authors suggest limiting alcohol intake if not avoiding it altogether.

