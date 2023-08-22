Two Boys Plucked Midair from Dangling Pakistan Cable Car, Six Stranded Overnight 900 Feet Up: Report

At least two schoolboys were rescued from a cable car stranded 900 feet above a windy ravine in northwest Pakistan before operations shut down late Tuesday - leaving as many as six people to spend a harrowing night dangling in the open air, reports said.

The rescues, after more than 11 hours aboard the swaying gondola, were confirmed by local officials, amid conflicting information.

Amid warm temperatures, the weather forecast for the nearby town of Battagram called for 90% chance of rain overnight with thunderstorms. It is unclear if the cable car is open air or enclosed.

People watch as an army soldier slings down from a helicopter during a rescue mission to recover students stuck in a chairlift in Pashto village of mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on August 22. AFP via Getty Images

Officials said the aerial operation is shut for the night. It is unclear if they will do cable rescue through the night.

A second car had been attached to the remaining cable and will be used to retrieve passengers and to deliver food and water, Geo News reported.



Reuters reported that both children were rescued by helicopter: BBC, citing local officials, reported that one had been winched to safety by chopper while a second ziplined off the gondola.

A cable snapped Tuesday morning as the car, nicknamed "Dolly" carried six children and two adults up to a local school in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, prompting furious rescue efforts by commandos in helicopters. (Some reports said the passengers were seven children and one adult.)

"Our situation is precarious, for god's sake do something," Gulfaraz, a 20-year-old passenger on the cable car, told the local Geo News channel over the phone. He said the children were aged between 10 and 15, and one had fainted due to heat and fear.

Commandos lowered slings into the swaying chair car to lift the children out under the powerful downdraft of the helicopter blades, local official Jawad Hussain told the Dawn newspaper.



One of the trapped children has a heart condition, but it is unclear whether that child was one of those rescued, BBC reported.



Doctors were waiting for the children at a nearby helipad.

Pakistan's caretaker prime minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, said on social media that he'd ordered the military “to urgently ensure safe rescue and evacuation of the 8 people.”

“I have also directed the authorities to conduct safety inspections of all such private chairlifts and ensure that they are safe to operate and use,” he said.

The drama began after 7 a.m. local time when they were midway to a local mountain school. The passengers were left hanging 300 yards above a gorge as horrified and powerless residents stared up, at them.

The six boys were between ten and 15 years old.

After more than six hours aloft, military helicopters lowered commandos to within feet of the gondola, but the choppers were forced to withdraw amid high winds.

A local teacher told Dawn that 150 students traveled to school by cable car each day due to poor road infrastructure.

“There are no other arrangements,” he said. The cable car was installed eight years ago.

