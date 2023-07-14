On National Lottery Day, a Mathematician Reveals How Your Chances of Winning the Jackpot Compare to Other Unlikely Events

National Lottery Day — July 17 — falls as the Powerball lottery jackpot ticks up to an eye-popping $900 million and bettors around the country play with the hope of scoring the grand prize.

But as much as you might be feeling lucky, mathematician Skip Garibaldi, director of the Center for Communications Research-La Jolla, gave The Messenger a dose of reality: that the odds of winning the jackpot remain exceptionally slim at about one in 292 million.



The Messenger talked to Garibaldi — whose lottery analyses have led to several state-wide reforms and arrests — about the likelihood of winning and why we still feel the need to play despite the low odds. The below interview has been edited for length and clarity.





Are there any unusual events that share a similar probability as winning the lottery?



Skip Garibaldi: You get struck by lightning on your birthday and you get into Harvard (assuming you applied). That’s about the same odds as winning the Powerball jackpot if you buy 2 tickets.



Is it foolish to buy a lottery ticket at all, since the chances of winning are so low?



SG: I don't think people buy lottery tickets as an investment. They are terrible as investments. I think people buy tickets for the excitement of thinking about what their lives might be like if they win big. That’s why I buy tickets from time to time.

When you look at it that way, is buying a lottery ticket any different than buying yourself a treat like a candy bar? Most people would say that the pleasure of eating the Snickers justifies buying it — I don’t hear anyone complaining that buying a Snickers bar is foolish because you won’t make any money at it.

And if you buy more tickets, you might feel an even stronger excitement. Kind of like how you might enjoy eating more than one Snickers, especially if they are fun size.

Would you be better off putting that lottery money into something else instead?



SG: Modern portfolio theory, something you might learn as an economics or finance major in college, says that you shouldn't put any of your investment money in the lottery, you should put it all in more traditional investments like stocks and bonds.



It seems that some people vastly overestimate their chances of winning. Do you think there's a psychological component to how people think about odds?



It's not just some people, it's practically everybody. Human brains are poor at judging the relative sizes of different very large or very small numbers. Even when we can tell which one is bigger, we are bad at judging how much bigger.



Does the same thinking apply to a negative event, like a plane crash?

Answering the question “how afraid should you be about a plane crash?” is particularly tough, because you want to know both the probability of a crash (very small) and assign some dollar or unhappiness amount to the consequences of a crash (very large, as much as that makes sense) and multiply those two together. The answer could be very small, very large, or anything in between.

And that’s not even getting into more recent research that shows that humans are poor at judging how happy or sad they will be if some hypothetical future event were to happen. We are bad at doing that when the experience is like one we have had before (e.g., a promotion at work), let alone when the experience is of an entirely new kind (e.g., winning a big lottery jackpot, getting bitten by a shark).



To summarize, you're less likely to win the lottery than you are to:

You're about 25 times more likely to become the next president of the United States than you are to win the lottery, according to University at Buffalo associate professor Jeffrey Miecznikowski.

But take heed — it's not all bad news: According to some estimates, the odds of being born at all are about one in ten to the power of 2,686,5000 — as in, ten with more than 2.68 million zeroes behind it.



Put another way, you're far more likely to win the lottery than you are to have ever been born.