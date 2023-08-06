On 78th Anniversary of Oppenheimer’s Bomb Leveling Hiroshima, Japan’s PM Slams Putin’s Nuclear Threats
'Japan, as the only nation to have suffered atomic bombings in war, will continue efforts towards a nuclear-free world,' said Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday
The leader of the only country to have suffered an atomic bomb strike spoke out Sunday morning in denunciation of the use of nuclear weapons, which Putin has threatened to use to end his 18 month conflict with Ukraine.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s address came on the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima which killed almost 140,000 people and 74,000 in Nagasaki on August 9th.
Kishida used his speech to condemn Russia’s threats of a nuclear attack on Ukraine and the West.
“Japan, as the only nation to have suffered atomic bombings in war, will continue efforts towards a nuclear-free world,” Kishida said at the ceremony Sunday morning. “The path towards it is becoming increasingly difficult because of deepening divisions in the international community over nuclear disarmament and Russia’s nuclear threat.”
The 78th anniversary of the nuclear bomb, nicknamed “Little Boy” comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to open Russia’s nuclear arsenal to defeat Ukraine in the nearly 18-month war.
U.S. authorities have said there’s no concrete evidence of the Kremlin adopting a nuclear plan.
Kazumi Matsui, Hiroshima’s mayor, called for the dissolution of nuclear bombs and criticized the G7 for its nuclear deterrence phenomenon.
The ceremony to commemorate those killed by the bombings hosted nearly 500,000 people and held a moment of silence for those killed by Oppenheimer’s bomb. Survivors of the war were also present alongside UN secretary general António Guterres who voiced his condoning of Kishida’s call to eliminate nuclear threats.
“World leaders have visited this city, seen its monuments, spoken with its brave survivors, and emerged emboldened to take up the cause of nuclear disarmament,” he said in remarks read by a UN representative at the ceremony. “More should do so, because the drums of nuclear war are beating once again.”
Julius Robert Oppenheimer, often referred to as the father of the atomic bomb, directed the Manhattan Project at Los Alamos Laboratory where the first nuclear bomb was created during World War II.
Oppenheimer was a theoretical physicist who lived with the accomplishment and also the burden of being one of the lead masterminds behind the bombs that ended the second World War but also killed hundreds of thousands of people.
After Christopher Nolan's blockbuster hit "Oppenheimer" which hit theaters July 21, it was revealed that the scientist played by Cillian Murphy in the film hypothesized the bomb could have actually ended the world. Oppenheimer said the atomic bomb could have ignited the atmosphere, essentially sending the earth up in flames. But Oppenheimer said the chances of this happening were "near zero," not exactly what other people in charge wanted to hear.
The bomb dropped 78 years ago today killed thousands instantaneously and killed nearly 140,000 by the end of 1945.
