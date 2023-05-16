Olympic Gold-Medal Figure Skater Sarah Hughes to Run for Congress
The skater will run to represent New York’s 4th Congressional District in the House.
Olympic champion Sarah Hughes filed paperwork Monday to run for Congress in the 2024 election.
Hughes will run as a Democrat to represent New York’s Republican-held 4th district, adjacent to her hometown district, Great Neck.
She will face a Democratic primary against those trying to unseat current Republican Rep. Anthony D’Esposito.
Hughes has not formally launched her campaign but her campaign spokesperson Max Kramer confirmed the news with Newsday.
“Born and raised on Long Island, Sarah is concerned about where we’re headed, whether it’s rising prices, public safety and gun violence, or threats to women’s health,” Kramer said in a statement, adding to expect an official announcement in the next few weeks.
Kramer said the Olympic athlete is currently looking for homes within the district.
Hughes won gold at the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics at the age of 16 for her free skate.
