Olympic Equestrian Pleads Guilty to Sexually Abusing Teenage Horseback Riding Student - The Messenger
Olympic Equestrian Pleads Guilty to Sexually Abusing Teenage Horseback Riding Student

Rich Fellers, who competed in the 2012 London Olympics, will be officially sentenced in October for abusing a student he was coaching

Chris Harris
Rich Fellers attends the Preview Of Longines Masters Experience at Long Beach Harbor Lighthouse on August 29, 2016 in Long Beach, California. Earl Gibson III/WireImage

A once-revered Olympian equestrian, accused in Oregon of sexually abusing a teenaged rider he was training, will spend four years behind bars after accepting a plea bargain from prosecutors, according to reports.

Appearing in court on Wednesday, 63-year-old Rich Fellers pleaded guilty to two counts of interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, according to KOIN, which learned about the deal from sources in the Washington County Prosecutor's Office.

Fellers, who is a nationally known horse trainer, will be sentenced in October.

The Chronicle of the Horse was in court when Fellers, who competed as a show jumper in the 2012 Olympics in London, changed his plea on Wednesday.

Fellers was arrested in 2021 after being accused of sexually abusing his then 17-year-old student — identified as Maggie Kehring. Up until this week, he had maintained his innocence.

"I have no comment on the Rich Fellers case," Kehring told the Chronicle of the Horse. "The public record speaks for itself. Right now, I send my thoughts to those victims of sexual abuse navigating the very emotional and difficult legal process."

Followings Fellers' arrest, Kehring's family helped to launch #WeRideTogether, an online public awareness campaign addressing issues of sexual misconduct within equestrian sports.

Fellers was married at the time of his arrest. His wife filed for divorce in March. The couple met while Fellers was operating a show jumping stable in Southern California. They have a son and daughter.

In 2021, Kehring told CBS News Fellers first told her that he had feelings for her when she was just 16, and he was 60.

She said Fellers was a father figure to her and that she felt cornered into the illicit relationship.

