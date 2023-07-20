Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin Sounds Off on Transfer Portal, NIL: ‘It’s Gotta Get Fixed’

Lane Kiffin in front of a microphone is always entertaining. Thursday morning at SEC Media Days in Nashville was the latest example.

The Ole Miss head coach first said “it’s phenomenal that players get a chance to get paid,” and then deemed the current situation with the transfer portal and name, image, likeness (NIL) deals a “disaster” for the sport.

“I’ve stood up here and said before, when it first happened, that there’s going to be some major issues, and we’re creating free agency with the portal,” Kiffin said. “And with NIL, you’ve got a lot of pay for play going on, and that is what it is.

“Those two things combining, there just is not a system in place. And I don't think that there’s any other sports at any level that are like this, that really you every year can opt into free agency, really twice a year.”

Kiffin noted that in pro sports, athletes such as Tom Brady, Lionel Messi and LeBron James sign long-term, guaranteed contracts and are unable to enter free agency at the end of every season.

Without clear guidance from the NCAA, various state legislatures have passed different laws on NIL. In Kiffin’s eyes, unified regulation, which would include a cap on what players could make in NIL deals and a luxury tax, is the better avenue. Instead, “basically, whatever programs have the most aggressive boosters, with the most money, are going to get the players.”

“There’s kind of your state of the union on the situation of what all coaches are dealing with around the country, and really a poor system that isn’t getting better, now it’s going to get worse with this,” he said. “Because, again, look at recruiting rankings, and you’re going to see that they usually are going to follow this donor-based, and what schools are going to decide to give the most money to the players.”

Kiffin, 48, enters his fourth season in Oxford, Miss. He holds a 23-13 record with Ole Miss, including a 10-3 mark in 2021 that ended with a Sugar Bowl loss to Baylor.



His success can partially be attributed to the transfer portal: Ole Miss has added 33 players via transfer since Kiffin took over in December 2019. He acknowledged how he benefited from the transfer portal, but said “these massive overhauls of rosters every year” isn’t ideal for the sport.

“It is what it is, we’ll deal with it like we do with everything else,” he said. “But somehow, it’s gotta get fixed.”