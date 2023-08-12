Oldest Texas Woman Celebrates 114th Birthday with Daughter, 94, and Granddaughter, 68, at Her Side - The Messenger
Oldest Texas Woman Celebrates 114th Birthday with Daughter, 94, and Granddaughter, 68, at Her Side

Elizabeth Francis is the 7th oldest person in the world right now

Published |Updated
Zachary Rogers
JWPlayer

Elizabeth Francis of Houston, Texas, made history this week by turning 114, an astonishing feat that was celebrated not only by five generations of her family, but also by international film crews and researchers from across America.

“LongeviQuest,” an organization that considers itself an authority on “maximum human longevity,” confirmed Francis’s incredible milestone and noted that it made her the seventh-oldest living person the operation has “validated.”

Francis is also said to be the second-oldest living person in the United States and the oldest living person in Texas, the organization has determined.

Francis was born on July 25, 1909. That’s the same year President William Howard Taft was elected for the first time, becoming America’s 27th president. 

Birthday cake with candles and sparklers.
Birthday cake with candles and sparklers.Getty Images

Just days after she was born that year, on August 2, the U.S. Army bought the world’s first military airplane. On the final day of the year The Manhattan Bridge opened in New York City.

On July 30, 2023, Francis’s longevity achievement was celebrated at a birthday bash in Houston attended by her many family members and church friends. 

LongeviQuest CEO Ben Meyers was also in attendance, alongside local media and politicians.

Two journalists from Norway also celebrated at the party, and so did a researcher from Florida.

Meyers presented Francis with a celebratory plaque that reads: “Elizabeth Francis, Oldest Living Texan” at the party.

KTRK News in Houston attended the party and shared video of the celebration on its broadcast Thursday.

Francis’s 94-year-old daughter and 68-year-old granddaughter were among those who attended. The party was celebrated with flowers, a birthday cake and many well wishes.

When asked about her secret of longevity, Francis said it was her faith in God. When asked for life advice, she said: “If the Good Lord gives it to you, use it!  Speak your mind, don’t bite your tongue!”

By the time she was 112, Francis had three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren according to LongeviQuest.

Francis’s sister, Bertha Johnson, reportedly lived to the age of 106, passing away in 2011. LongeviQuest says that makes the pair among the oldest sibling pairs.

KTRK News says that there are more than 90,000 people in America that can be considered "centenarians" as they have reached the age of 100 or older, but Francis is in her own category of "super centenarians" as she is aged 110 years or older.

