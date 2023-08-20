Oldest Known Village in Europe Discovered Under Albanian Lake Dates back 8,500 Years

Scientists discovered what could be Europe’s oldest sedentary society beneath Lake Ohrid in the village of Lin, Albania earlier this month.

The community was re-discovered by the EXPLO project under “a fortress of defensive spikes,” a mystery to archeologists. The Albanian shore was once home to people living in stilt houses nearly 8,500 years ago, making it the oldest lakefront civilization discovered to date.

"It is several hundred years older than previously known lake-dwelling sites in the Mediterranean and Alpine regions," said Albert Hafner, a professor of archaeology from Switzerland's University of Bern. "To our knowledge, it is the oldest in Europe," he told AFP.

According to CBS, radiocarbon dating suggests the village existed between 6000 and 5800 BC.

Hafner said his team spent the past four years excavating the area at Lin on the Albanian side of Lake Ohrid. The unearthed region is between the border of North Macedonia and Albania.

The scientists’ findings reveal the town was likely an epicenter for agriculture, craftsmanship and fishing and housed an estimated 200 to 500 people. Aubrey Stoll/ Getty Images

Until this month’s discovery, scientists supposed the oldest known settlements in the region were hundreds of years younger than the Lake Ohrid village, according to USA Today. They believed villages in the Italian Alps that date back to around 5000 BC were among the oldest re-discovered villages, Hafner said.

"Natural lake sediments and submerged prehistoric settlements offer exceptional preservation conditions and uniquely holistic insights into past anthroposphere, biosphere and geosphere dynamics,” the EXPLO project’s site says.

Hafner said it is surprising that the civilization built its residences on stilts as it’s a very complex task. He said his team of Albanian and Swiss archaeologists do not yet know why they were built this way.

"Building their village on stilts was a complex task, very complicated, very difficult, and it's important to understand why these people made this choice," said Albanian archaeologist Adrian Anastasi.

The defensive spikes that puzzle the archaeologists were discovered by divers at the site. The spikes suggested that the civilization was barricaded with nearly 10,000 spiked planks.

"To protect themselves in this way, they had to cut down a forest," said Hafner.

Researchers guess the thousands of pikes were driven into the bottom of the lake off Lin, yet they’re still trying to figure out exactly why the villagers found it necessary to fortify themselves so intensely. Hafner called the discovery "a real treasure trove for research."

Lake Ohrid is one of the oldest in the world and has been around for millions of years, making the underwater excavations challenging diver Marie-Claire Ries said to SRF news.

"We are dealing with a lot of riparian vegetation here," she said. "You have to fight your way through dense reed beds to get to the dive site."

Archaeologists told AFP that the rest of the excavation and its following studies and conclusions will take at least another two decades.