    Old YouTube Videos To Be Spared In Google’s Inactive Accounts Purge

    Mass deletion won't touch YouTube, Google clarifies.

    Monique Merrill
    Lovers of decade-old YouTube videos from defunct accounts can rest easy: those videos aren’t going anywhere. 

    Concern for the videos arose this week after YouTube’s parent company Google announced it would delete accounts that haven’t been active in two years.

    The initial announcement from the tech giant did not specify if YouTube videos attached to the old accounts would be impacted, but Tech Crunch noticed Google updated its post to clear up that question.

    YouTube app
    (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
    The blog post now includes a line at the end saying “we do not have plans to delete accounts with YouTube videos at this time.”

    Only personal Google accounts that have been inactive for two years will be impacted, according to the announcement. Content hosted on Google’s suite of products, such as Drive and Docs, may also be deleted if it is attached to an inactive account.

    Google says the purge is intended to reduce the risk of old accounts being hacked and sensitive information stolen. Inactive accounts will begin to be deleted in December.

