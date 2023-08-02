Oklahoma Suspect Spills His Beer While Being Arrested After Pursuit: Police - The Messenger
Oklahoma Suspect Spills His Beer While Being Arrested After Pursuit: Police

Suspect Lance Miller was taken to the hospital prior to being booked

Published |Updated
Scott McDonald
Oklahoma City police say they allegedly tried to pull Lance Miller over near Interstate-44 and Southwest 119th Street on Monday. News 9 Oklahoma City

A man who allegedly drove a stolen truck during a police chase in Oklahoma was eventually arrested, all while holding a beer when cops pulled him from the vehicle, according to local news and chopper footage.

Oklahoma City police say they allegedly tried to pull Lance Miller over near Interstate 44 and Southwest 119th Street on Monday afternoon before he allegedly hit the gas and took off, according to News9.com.

Miller allegedly led police on a 20-minute pursuit that wasn’t necessarily dubbed a “high-speed chase," police said.

“For the most part, he was going the speed limit,” Lt. Robert Allen of the Oklahoma City Police Department told the news station.

Read More

Law enforcement kept a distance behind Miller, but kept an eagle eye on him, as did News 9 covering the pursuit. “We have to take precautions, especially this time of day, with the amount of traffic,” Allen said.

Police attempted a number of pit maneuvers before a final spin-out halted the truck near Northwest Pennsylvania Avenue and Memorial Road.

Officers commanded Miller to exit the truck, orders he didn’t allegedly follow.

Miller was holding what police later said was allegedly a beer when officers pulled him from the truck. Live footage from the scene showed a can drop to the ground and liquid spill when the suspect was removed from the truck.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital to get minor scrapes treated and was expected to be booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center thereafter, the station reported.

“No citizens were injured, there were no officers injured, and this ended fairly safely,” Allen said.  

