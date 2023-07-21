Multiple People Dead, Reportedly Including Children, After Standoff at Home in Oklahoma - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Multiple People Dead, Reportedly Including Children, After Standoff at Home in Oklahoma

Four people are believed to be dead, according to local media reports

Published |Updated
Eli Walsh
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Several people have been killed, including children, after police in Oklahoma had an hours-long standoff with an armed person at a home in a small town east of Tulsa, according to local media reports.

The standoff began around 5 p.m. local time as a hostage situation, as reported by CBS News’ Tulsa affiliate KOTV.

The situation lasted for more than two hours.

Once officers finally entered the home, they discovered at least four people dead, according to Tulsa’s ABC News affiliate.

Read More

It is unclear how many children were found dead and how they died.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case and is expected to handle all further investigations about the standoff and subsequent deaths.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.