TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)
Multiple People Dead, Reportedly Including Children, After Standoff at Home in Oklahoma
Four people are believed to be dead, according to local media reports
JWPlayer
Several people have been killed, including children, after police in Oklahoma had an hours-long standoff with an armed person at a home in a small town east of Tulsa, according to local media reports.
The standoff began around 5 p.m. local time as a hostage situation, as reported by CBS News’ Tulsa affiliate KOTV.
The situation lasted for more than two hours.
Once officers finally entered the home, they discovered at least four people dead, according to Tulsa’s ABC News affiliate.
Read More
- Mom, Three Children – Youngest Believed to Be 6 Months – Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide at Oklahoma Home
- Oklahoma Mom Shot Her 3 Kids Before Killing Herself in Barricaded Home: Cops
- Murder Suspect Arrested After 11-Hour Hostage Standoff Broadcast on Facebook Live
- 6 People are Dead Including 3 Children in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Tenn.
- Man Who Murdered Mother of Two After Escaping Prison in 1995 to Be Executed in Oklahoma
It is unclear how many children were found dead and how they died.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case and is expected to handle all further investigations about the standoff and subsequent deaths.
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews