Multiple People Dead, Reportedly Including Children, After Standoff at Home in Oklahoma

Several people have been killed, including children, after police in Oklahoma had an hours-long standoff with an armed person at a home in a small town east of Tulsa, according to local media reports.

The standoff began around 5 p.m. local time as a hostage situation, as reported by CBS News’ Tulsa affiliate KOTV.

The situation lasted for more than two hours.

Once officers finally entered the home, they discovered at least four people dead, according to Tulsa’s ABC News affiliate.

It is unclear how many children were found dead and how they died.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case and is expected to handle all further investigations about the standoff and subsequent deaths.