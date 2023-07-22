Oklahoma Mother Who Killed Her Three Children Before Suicide Tried to Kill Herself Months Before, Father Says

The father of the 10-month-old killed in a triple murder-suicide in Oklahoma claimed that the boy's mother had attempted to take her life in January and accused his ex of planning the horrendous killings, calling them "vindictive."

Oklahoma authorities said Brandy McCaslin, 39, killed her three children - Billy, 10-months-old; Bryce, 6; and Noe, 11 - at their home in Verdigris Thursday during a three-hour standoff with local police and then turned the gun on herself.

Billy Jacobson, the father of the youngest sibling, told The Messenger on Saturday that he and McCaslin were still together in January when he got a message from Noe "saying that her mom had a gun in her mouth."

"And I rushed back home. My mom called the police. And when I got back home, she was in there with the gun, and the cops ended up coming in there trying to find out what had happened," Jacobson, 41, said, adding that McCaslin's grandfather had died a month earlier after suffering a stroke.

Billy Jacobson, the 10-month-old son of Billy Jacobson, who was killed in a murder/suicide in Oklahoma on Thursday. Billy Jacobson/Facebook

He said he informed police that McCaslin had a gun but they wouldn't allow him back inside the house.

Even though Jacobson said they wanted him to leave his son at the house with McCaslin's friends, he left with little Billy, who had been born that October, and he drove to his mom's house.

"And when I did, I went and filed for custody. I was scared for my kid's safety," he told The Messenger, adding that he was granted emergency custody.

But about a month later, he said McCaslin was allowed supervised visitation with the children.

Billy Jacobson and his partner Camron Fennell in July. (Billy Jacobson/Facebook) Billy Jacobson/Facebook

"I was already not wanting that to happen. I didn't think Brandy had changed anything. And she gave her supervised visitation back and she was supposed to be on counseling," Jacobson, who has 11- and 14-year-old daughters, said.

But he said the sessions were conducted once a week on an iPad and claimed that McCaslin never admitted to the therapists that she had tried to kill herself.

At a court hearing, Jacobson said a judge granted McCaslin monitored supervision and "that's how we got where we're at right now."He hit back at comments expressing sympathy for his ex-partner.

"There shouldn't be none for Brandy. I'm not just hateful. I don't even hate brandy. I'm not a hateful person. But the reality of it was, Brandy was not a victim in this situation. She was to an extent as far as losing her grandparents," Jacobson said on Saturday.

"But this was vindictive and this was planned. She called me about a week to a week and a half before this happened and asked for an extra hour with my son that day. So she had been planning this," he continued.

He also blamed the mental health system in Oklahoma for failing to look out for the children's safety and well-being.

"When it comes down to brass tacks what needs to change is the laws as far as mental health and if there's suicide attempts involved. I feel like there was no safeguard to keep our baby safe, nothing checking to see if she was okay to even have kids again," he said.

"Nobody even checked into what the counselors were hearing or saying. And I understand there's confidentiality to a point. But when it's involving kids and their safety, something has to change. We can't just have somebody that goes to one counseling on an iPad once a week and lies to their counselor and then just ends up getting their kids back," Jacobson said.

On Friday, Jacobson wrote on Facebook about the death of his son.

"There's something I want everyone to be clear about. When brandy McCaslin tried to commit suicide in January. She tried to change my son's name because she was mad at me because I wasn't coming back to her," he said in the posting.

"His name was Billy from day one. I never stopped calling him anything but that and it was wrong of her to do so. Out of respect to me and my son, who had no choice in the loss of his life due to his mother. Please do not refer to my child as anything but Billy. He deserves that," Jacobson wrote.

Brandy McClain, 39, was identified by law enforcement as the mother who shot her three children before turning the gun on herself. Brandy McCaslin/Facebook

Jacobson, who lives in Claremore, Ok., about 7 miles away from Virdigris, said he is now in a relationship with Camron Fennell, who also posted about the tragedy.

"Our hearts are shattered into a million tiny pieces. I can't believe our precious 9 month baby boy is really gone. How in the hell can a 'mother' be so selfish and evil to take the lives of her 3 innocent babies," she said.

"Burning in hell for an eternity is not enough punishment for her !!" Fennell added.

The public information officer for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations, Hunter McGee, said he couldn't address the suicide claims, citing the continuing investigation.