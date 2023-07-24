Oklahoma Mom Who Killed Her 3 Kids Was Suicidal and Should Never Have Received Custody, Baby’s Father Says

The father of a baby who was killed by his own mother in a triple murder-suicide in Oklahoma said the woman had attempted to take her life multiple times and should never have been given custody of the children.

Billy Jacobson, the father of 10-month-old William "Billy" Jacobson, said the tragedy was preventable and the kids should have been protected by the state, reported KJRH-TV.

"I’m praying that we can get a law enacted so when someone tries to commit suicide, that there’s a mandate on how long it takes before they can get their children back, and if they do, someone’s held accountable," he said to the news outlet.

Brandy McCaslin, 39, was identified by police as the mother who shot her three children — ages 11, 6 and ten months — before turning the gun on herself during an hours-long standoff with police in Verdigris, Oklahoma.

McCaslin killed the children after one of them was brought to her home for a supervised visit, authorities say. She barricaded herself in the home, locking the child services worker in the garage, according to police.

Brandy McCaslin, 39, was identified by law enforcement as the mother who shot her three children before turning the gun on herself. Brandy McCaslin/Facebook

Jacobson says he's furious that his son's murder could have been prevented.

"He was the sweetest, easiest baby you could ever ask for. Never saw anything but good come out of him," Jacobson said.

The father said McCaslin had “serious mental health issues and that she had made multiple attempts at suicide,” according to the news outlet.

Jacobson said he suffered from his own issues which he worked out himself but wishes he had gotten help from the state to get his son back, he said.

"Some of those fathers that turned their lives around or are trying to do right are some of the best parents out of any of ‘em," he said. "I believe we should have at least equal help if we’re actually doing what we’re supposed to do."

Community members gathered over the weekend at a vigil to remember the children who were killed.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.