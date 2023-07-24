Oklahoma Mom Who Killed Her 3 Kids Was Suicidal and Should Never Have Received Custody, Baby’s Father Says

The father of a baby who was killed by his own mother in a triple murder-suicide in Oklahoma said the woman had attempted to take her life multiple times and should never have been given custody of the children.
Billy Jacobson, the father of 10-month-old William "Billy" Jacobson, said the tragedy was preventable and the kids should have been protected by the state, reported KJRH-TV.
"I’m praying that we can get a law enacted so when someone tries to commit suicide, that there’s a mandate on how long it takes before they can get their children back, and if they do, someone’s held accountable," he said to the news outlet.
Brandy McCaslin, 39, was identified by police as the mother who shot her three children — ages 11, 6 and ten months — before turning the gun on herself during an hours-long standoff with police in Verdigris, Oklahoma.
- Oklahoma Mother Who Killed Her Three Children Before Suicide Tried to Kill Herself Months Before, Father Says
- Oklahoma Mom Shot Her 3 Kids Before Killing Herself in Barricaded Home: Cops
- Mom Accused of Killing Baby Son Struggled with Postpartum Psychosis, Boy’s Father Says
- Mom, Three Children – Youngest Believed to Be 6 Months – Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide at Oklahoma Home
McCaslin killed the children after one of them was brought to her home for a supervised visit, authorities say. She barricaded herself in the home, locking the child services worker in the garage, according to police.
Jacobson says he's furious that his son's murder could have been prevented.
"He was the sweetest, easiest baby you could ever ask for. Never saw anything but good come out of him," Jacobson said.
The father said McCaslin had “serious mental health issues and that she had made multiple attempts at suicide,” according to the news outlet.
Jacobson said he suffered from his own issues which he worked out himself but wishes he had gotten help from the state to get his son back, he said.
"Some of those fathers that turned their lives around or are trying to do right are some of the best parents out of any of ‘em," he said. "I believe we should have at least equal help if we’re actually doing what we’re supposed to do."
Community members gathered over the weekend at a vigil to remember the children who were killed.
If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews