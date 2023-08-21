Oklahoma Man to Serve 6 Years After Knocking Black Man Unconscious in Hate Crime

An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to 72 months or six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a hate crime against a Black man in 2019.

Brandon Wayne Killian, 31, was the second of two men charged with physically assaulting a Black man and his friend in the parking lot of the Brickhouse Saloon in Shawnee, KFOR News 4 reported.

In addition to being sentenced to six years, Killian was ordered to pay $43,000 in restitution. His co-defendant, Devan Nathanial Johnson, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $68,000 in restitution, according to a press release from the Oklahoma Office of Public Affairs.

Killian and Johnson, both white males, shouted racial slurs and physically assaulted the victim, Jarric Carolina, until he fell unconscious and needed to be hospitalized.

"The defendants targeted a Black victim for a brutal attack simply because of the color of his skin," U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester said per the release. "Hate-fueled criminal conduct cannot be tolerated in a civilized society and my office will remain steadfast in our mission to protect those victimized by hate. I commend the work done by our law enforcement partners and prosecutors who continue to seek justice in these cases."

According to KFOR News 4, surveillance camera footage of the incident captured one of the suspects yelling, “You’re dead” and a racial slur.

Brandon Killian, a 32-year-old from Midwest City, has been sentenced to serve six years in federal prison. Oklahoma Department Of Corrections

Both men pleaded guilty to one count of committing a hate crime in September 2022. In a press release from the Oklahoma Office of Public Affairs, a federal grand jury in the Western District of Oklahoma returned a two-count Indictment charging both defendants in January 2022.

“The sentencing of both defendants responsible for this racially-motivated and violent assault secured justice for the victim and the community,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Civil Rights Division.

“Preventing, investigating, and prosecuting bias-motivated crimes remains a top priority for the Justice Department, and we will continue our enforcement efforts around the country, holding individuals accountable for committing violent hate crimes," Clarke added.

According to Public Radio Tulsa, the case is the first hate crime to be prosecuted in Oklahoma City federal court since the 2009 passage of the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act.