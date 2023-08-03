Oklahoma Man Stabs Sonic Drive-In Patron in Head With American Flag: Police
Firefighters had to cut part of the flagpole in order to fit the victim into the ambulance. He's expected to survive
A 54-year-old man from Oklahoma was arrested on a felony maiming charge after allegedly stabbing another man in the head with a pole holding the American flag.
The incident occurred at a Tulsa Hills Sonic fast food restaurant around 7:30 p.m. local time, the Tulsa Police Department said in a statement.
When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim with a flagpole impaled through his head, entering beneath his jaw and exiting near his right temple.
The American flag was still attached to the pole when emergency personnel arrived, police said.
- Gay Man Fatally Stabbed at New York Gas Station, Police Launch Investigation
- Woman Wanted for Stabbing Man to Death With Butter Knife
- NYC Mayor Adams Calls Fatal Stabbing of Gay Dancer a ‘Hate Crime’
- Preteen Who Allegedly Shot Sonic Employee with AR-15 Charged with Murder
- Passengers on Flight Where Man Was Stabbed Blame ‘Endless Amounts of Alcohol’ Served by Airline
"Firefighters with the Tulsa Fire Department had to cut part of the flagpole in order to fit the victim into the ambulance," the department explained in the statement.
"Miraculously, we're told the victim will survive his injuries, but will likely lose an eye," they added.
Witnesses told Tulsa police that the suspect, Clinton Collins, charged at the unnamed victim and stabbed him with the flagpole.
After the alleged attack, witnesses heard Colins say, "That's what he gets; he deserved it," according to the police statement.
It wasn't clear what may have triggered the attack. It's not certain if Collins and the victim knew each other.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News
- NYC Cancer Doc Used ‘Legally Owned’ Handgun to Kill Her 4-Month-Old Baby and Then HerselfNews
- Military Recruiters Failed to Rigorously Identify Applicants with Extremist Ties, Pentagon Watchdog SaysNews
- Woman Sounds Alarm in Viral TikTok About Vacation ‘Scam’ That Cost Her $17,000News
- Beloved Maryland Teacher Disappears on Daily Walk Around NeighborhoodNews