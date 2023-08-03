Oklahoma Man Stabs Sonic Drive-In Patron in Head With American Flag: Police - The Messenger
Oklahoma Man Stabs Sonic Drive-In Patron in Head With American Flag: Police

Firefighters had to cut part of the flagpole in order to fit the victim into the ambulance. He's expected to survive

Jason Hahn
A 54-year-old man from Oklahoma was arrested on a felony maiming charge after allegedly stabbing another man in the head with a pole holding the American flag.

The incident occurred at a Tulsa Hills Sonic fast food restaurant around 7:30 p.m. local time, the Tulsa Police Department said in a statement.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim with a flagpole impaled through his head, entering beneath his jaw and exiting near his right temple.

The American flag was still attached to the pole when emergency personnel arrived, police said.

"Firefighters with the Tulsa Fire Department had to cut part of the flagpole in order to fit the victim into the ambulance," the department explained in the statement.

"Miraculously, we're told the victim will survive his injuries, but will likely lose an eye," they added.

Witnesses told Tulsa police that the suspect, Clinton Collins, charged at the unnamed victim and stabbed him with the flagpole.

Sonic restaurant
A sign hangs on the side of a Sonic restaurant.Scott Olson/Getty Images

After the alleged attack, witnesses heard Colins say, "That's what he gets; he deserved it," according to the police statement.

It wasn't clear what may have triggered the attack. It's not certain if Collins and the victim knew each other.

