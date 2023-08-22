Oklahoma Man Shoots Homeless Man for Going Through Neighbor’s Trash: Police

A Tulsa man has been arrested after being accused by police of shooting at a homeless man.

Luke Wallace is said to have confronted a homeless individual rummaging through a trash bin on the curb around 9 a.m. on Aug. 20, as per a release from the Tulsa Police Department. The bin belonged to Wallace's neighbor, leading to a disagreement between Wallace and the man over the latter's actions.

Wallace is alleged to have produced a pistol and fired at the man. Though the bullet struck the man's bicycle, shrapnel from the impact reportedly flew toward him. Following the incident, officers located and arrested Wallace at his residence.

Wallace explained to the police that he shot at the man because he saw him "reaching for his waistband."

He faces a charge of shooting with intent to kill. The police have clarified that in Tulsa, it's not illegal to go through trash placed on the curb for collection.