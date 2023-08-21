Oklahoma Man Calls Father-In-Law During Quadruple Murder-Suicide: ‘I Messed Up’ - The Messenger
Oklahoma Man Calls Father-In-Law During Quadruple Murder-Suicide: ‘I Messed Up’

Three children and two adults were allegedly murdered by Oklahoma City local Ruben Armendariz before he died by suicide

Published |Updated
Carley Welch
Ruben Armendariz reportedly killed his wife and three kids before committing suicide Wednesday night in Oklahoma City. 

Armendariz called his father-in-law after allegedly killing his three family members minutes before taking his own life, authorities said. Jose Flores, the suspect's brother-in-law, told police Armendariz called his father saying, “I messed up.”

Jose said his dad immediately started to drive to his daughter’s residence on Northwest Fifth Terrace near Melrose Lane and Rockwell Avenue.

"The only time my dad goes out — the only time —he went out with a friend. Ruben called him and said, 'I messed up,'" Jose said.

Cassandra Flores, 29, Hillary Armendariz 9, Damariis Armendariz, 5, and 2-year-old Matias Armendariz were reportedly shot to death by Ruben. Law and Crime reported that Cassandra and Ruben were married, but separated. 

Flores and two of the children were pronounced dead at the scene. Ruben and one of the children were taken to the hospital, where they later died. 

"When my dad got there, they were all gone. My dad saw everything," Jose said, according to KOCO News 5

Jose said another family member called him telling him something had happened at Cassandra’s house and told him to get there as soon as possible. 

Cassandra Flores, Hillary, 9, Matias, 2, and Damaris, 5.Cassandra Flores/Facebook; Flores Family

“When my dad got there, they were all gone. My dad saw everything,” Jose told the station. He said the situation is like a “nightmare you can’t wake up from.”

Jennifer Johnson, one of Flores’ friends, told Oklahoma City CBS affiliate News 9 that she couldn’t believe Ruben would do this. 

“It’s just not real,” she said. “I never expected that of Ruben at all. Like he was so quiet, but they’ve been together since she was like 17, so you know they’ve been together for a long time.”

Jose told KOCO he never saw any signs insinuating Ruben would do such a thing. He said he even looked at Ruben as a big brother and helped console him after the couple initially got separated. 

"Believe me, we never saw any signs, no hatred. Because if we did, we would have never left him alone with my sister," Jose said. "I saw him like a big brother. He was married to my sister for 11 years, and ever since they were separating, he would come to me. He would cry. He would tell me how hurt he was."

